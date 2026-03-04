In quite the match-up, Ildikó Enyedi has brought together Tony Leung and Léa Seydoux for Silent Friend, which tells three stories connected to a tree over a period of more than 100 years. Following the film’s Venice and TIFF premieres, 1-2 Special will now give it a U.S. release beginning May 8 and the new trailer has landed. NYC’s Film at Lincoln Center will also present a retrospective honoring Tony Leung from April 29 to May 7 with Tony Leung in-person for select screenings.

Here’s the synopsis: “The film revolves around a majestic ginkgo tree, located in the heart of a botanical garden in a medieval university town in Germany. This silent witness has observed over a century the quiet rhythms of transformation across three lifetimes. In 2020, a neuroscientist from Hong Kong, exploring the mind of babies, begins an unexpected experiment with the old tree. In 1972, a young student is profoundly changed by the simple act of observing and connecting with a geranium. And in 1908, the university’s first female student discovers, through the lens of photography, sacred patterns of the universe hidden within the humblest of plants. Each individual is slowly transformed by the quiet, enduring, and mysterious power of nature, as the ancient ginkgo tree brings us closer to what it means to be human.”

Savina Petkova said in her Venice review, “Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi is best known for her 2017 Golden Bear-winning film On Body and Soul, where an unlikely pair of characters met in a dream and, as deer, fell in love. This remarkably tender Berlinale winner is, in many ways, the precursor to Enyedi’s newest film, notwithstanding the fact that in-between came The Story of My Wife (2021), a period drama of an obsessive love affair starring Léa Seydoux. Not to say the latter is irrelevant: the English-language debut allowed Enyedi to expand the details of her singular worlds beyond language and cement herself as a European auteur to whom actors flock. While Silent Friend stars the indomitable Tony Leung (and also Seydoux in a small role), the real star of this film is a ginkgo tree. If On Body and Soul was fauna, Silent Friend is flora.”

See the trailer below: