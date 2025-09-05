In a collision of international talent that feels increasingly rare, Ildikó Enyedi has brought together Léa Seydoux and Tony Leung for Silent Friend, which “tells three stories connected to a tree over a period of more than 100 years” and (rather ambitiously) centers on “radical shifts in human perception of plants, animals and humans.” In advance of its Venice and TIFF premieres, there’s a first trailer for the century-spanning drama, as well as a few clips that cut geographic borders between Leung and Seydoux while bridging the vast temporal gap separating Luna Wedler and Enzo Brumm.

Here’s the official synopsis from TIFF: “In 1908, steadfast Grete (Luna Wedler) is seeking admission to the botany department of a prestigious institution. Though whip-smart, her sex is a barrier to entry into the male-dominated field and to society at large. In 1972, at the same institution, Gundula (Marlene Burow) is conducting an experiment on what plants can sense via a single geranium. She elicits the help of her anti-social classmate Hannes (Enzo Brumm), with whom there is unspoken sexual tension. Meanwhile, in 2020, Professor Tony Wong (Tony Leung Chiu-Wai), a brilliant neurologist working at the same institution, suspects a deep relationship between what is seen and unseen. Determined to make a connection, he seeks the supervision of world-renowned botanist Dr. Alice Sauvage (Léa Seydoux) to test his radical theory. Over the span of ages, the incredible link between these humans goes unnoticed except by the tree, to which they are all spiritually connected.”

Find the preview and clips below: