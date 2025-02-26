After beginning production way back in 2021, The Raid director Gareth Evans’ action thriller Havoc will finally see the light of day. Led by Tom Hardy in his first straight-up action movie since Mad Max: Fury Road, Netflix has now released the first brief trailer ahead of an April 25 release.

Here’s the synopsis: “Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

See the first trailer below for the film also starring Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker.