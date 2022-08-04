After a prolific streak with Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving, we haven’t seen a new directorial feature from Jeff Nichols in six long years. It’s not for lack of trying, however, as he was developing Yankee Comandante, Alien Nation, and most recently, A Quiet Place prequel. Now putting those in the rearview, he’s announced his next project.

Deadline reports he’ll direct The Bikeriders, a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book of the same name. Set to star Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler, the film follows “the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club” in the 1960s. “Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life,” the synopsis reads.

With quite a trio of actors at the helm, particularly Butler coming off Elvis and the currently-shooting Dune Part Deux, and Comer in last year’s stellar The Last Duel, we can’t wait to see what Nichols cooks up. Production is expected to get underway this fall, so expect a 2023 release.