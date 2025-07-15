True to the Halloween spirit, the Criterion Collection’s October lineup is fright-filled (and 4K-heavy to boot). Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me is getting a major upgrade alongside Eyes Without a Face, while David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence represents one of the more notable recent additions to their canon.

Finishing the reclamation of a COVID casualty, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley will release in both its theatrical cut and black-and-white Vision in Darkness and Light edition. Ken Russell’s classic Altered States and Arturo Ripstein’s lesser-seen Deep Crimson round out the month.

See more at Criterion and the full lineup below: