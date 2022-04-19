Following a big month of 4Ks and new releases, the Criterion Collection have unveiled their July lineup—boasting a new classic, an old classic on 4K, and a couple whose status is to be determined. Though one wishes Drive My Car got 2,160 pixels, everything about Criterion’s treatment from cover down to special features is appropriately tasteful, and if Raging Bull seems a too-obvious addition, bear in mind home-video treatments have never nailed the Scorsese-Chapman black-and-white as it looks on a print. So: a nice correction.

Otherwise it’s nice seeing the only-four-years-old Virgin Suicides disc upgraded to 4K, hopefully portending yet more improvements in months to come, and who’d have expected Devil in a Blue Dress getting that treatment?

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: