It’s only fitting that on the day the score drops for Challengers, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Thom Yorke’s first score since Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria would arrive. The Radiohead and Smile frontman’s latest work is the 12-track score for Daniele Luchetti’s Confidenza aka Trust, the Italian director adaptation of Domenico Starnone’s novel.

A collaboration with producer Sam Petts-Davies, the London Contemporary Orchestra, and a jazz ensemble featuring Tom Skinner and Robert Stillman, as reported by Stereogum, it’s not just an instrumental production as Yorke provides vocals throughout.

The film, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this year and opens in Italy this week, stars Elio Germano as a teacher in his forties named Pietro Vella who works in a rundown Roman high school. He strongly believes he can help students strive for a better future and Teresa, and bright and rebellious student, is totally taken with him and his lessons. Then, a few years later, they meet up again and get romantically entangled. Teresa insists they must share their deepest secrets to bond for life. But as soon as Pietro really opens up, the relationship ends.

Listen to the soundtrack below.