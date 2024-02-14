Some apotheosis of film culture has been reached with Freddy Got Fingered‘s addition to the Criterion Channel. Three years after we interviewed Tom Green about his consummate film maudit, it’s appearing on the service’s Razzie-centered program that also includes the now-admired likes of Cruising, Heaven’s Gate, Querelle, and Ishtar; the still-due likes of Under the Cherry Moon; and the more-contested Gigli, Swept Away, and Nicolas Cage-led Wicker Man. In all cases it’s an opportunity to reconsider one of the lamest, thin-gruel entities in modern culture.

A Jane Russell retro features von Sternberg’s Macao, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and Raoul Walsh’s The Tall Men and The Revolt of Mamie Stover; streaming premieres will be held for Yuen Woo-ping’s Dreadnaught, Claire Simon’s Our Body, Ellie Foumbi’s Our Father, the Devil, the recently restored Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles, and The Passion of Rememberance. It’s a big month for Criterion Editions: Mulholland Dr., Bergman Island, Drive My Car, El Norte, Raging Bull, and Heaven’s Gate. Director spotlights are put on Hou Hsiao-hsien (specifically his early features), Kinuyo Tanaka, and Marleen Gorris. I’ll also give special notice to Robert Greene’s Kate Plays Christine, appearing in the actors-centric “Living the Part” alongside The Master and I’m Not There.

See the list below and more at the Criterion Channel:

Back by Popular Demand

The Ladykillers, Alexander Mackendrick, 1955

3:10 to Yuma, Delmer Daves, 1957

The Silent Partner, Daryl Duke, 1978

American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999

March Additions

Animals Distract Me, Isabella Rossellini, 2011

Barb Wire, David Hogan, 1996*

Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2021

The Boys from Fengkuei, Hou Hsiao-hsien,1983

Broken Mirrors, Marleen Gorris, 1984

Cocktail, Roger Donaldson, 1988

Cruising, William Friedkin, 1980

Cute Girl, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1980

Darwin, What?, Isabella Rossellini, 2020

Darwin, What? What?, Isabella Rossellini, 2020

Dreadnaught, Yuen Woo-ping, 1981

Dreaming Rivers, Martina Attille, 1988

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2021

El Norte, Gregory Nava, 1983

Forever a Woman, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1955

Fox Film, Isabella Rossellini, 2020

Freddy Got Fingered, Tom Green, 2001

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953

Gigli, Martin Brest, 2003

Girls of the Night, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1961

The Green, Green Grass of Home, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1982

Green Porno, Isabella Rossellini, 2008–2009

Heaven’s Gate, Michael Cimino, 1980

Home Away from Home, Maureen Blackwood, 1994

I’m Not There, Todd Haynes, 2007*

Instrument, Jem Cohen, 1999

Ishtar, Elaine May, 1987

Kate Plays Christine, Robert Greene, 2016

Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, Ryan Daly and Will Oldham, 2023

The Last Island, Marleen Gorris, 1990

Love Letter, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1953

Love Under the Crucifix, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1962

Macao, Josef von Sternberg, 1952

Mammas, Isabella Rossellini, 2013

The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012*

The Moon Has Risen, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1955

Mulholland Dr., David Lynch, 2001

My Week with Marilyn, Simon Curtis, 2011*

Our Body, Claire Simon, 2023

Our Father, the Devil, Ellie Foumbi, 2021

The Pass, Pepi Ginsberg, 2022

The Passion of Remembrance, Maureen Blackwood and Isaac Julien, 1986

Perfect Image?, Maureen Blackwood, 1988

A Question of Silence, Marleen Gorris, 1982

Raging Bull, Martin Scorsese, 1980

Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino, 1992

The Reverend, Nick Canfield, 2022

The Revolt of Mamie Stover, Raoul Walsh, 1956

Seduce Me, Isabella Rossellini, 2010

Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles, Walter Saxer, 1986

Showgirls, Paul Verhoeven, 1995

Sophie’s Choice, Alan J. Pakula, 1982

Swept Away, Guy Ritchie, 2002

The Tall Men, Raoul Walsh, 1955

Under the Cherry Moon, Prince, 1986

The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999*

A Visual Diary, Shirley Clarke, 1980

The Wandering Princess, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1960

The Wicker Man, Neil LaBute, 2006

Xanadu, Robert Greenwald, 1980*

*Available in the U.S. only