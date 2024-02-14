Some apotheosis of film culture has been reached with Freddy Got Fingered‘s addition to the Criterion Channel. Three years after we interviewed Tom Green about his consummate film maudit, it’s appearing on the service’s Razzie-centered program that also includes the now-admired likes of Cruising, Heaven’s Gate, Querelle, and Ishtar; the still-due likes of Under the Cherry Moon; and the more-contested Gigli, Swept Away, and Nicolas Cage-led Wicker Man. In all cases it’s an opportunity to reconsider one of the lamest, thin-gruel entities in modern culture.
A Jane Russell retro features von Sternberg’s Macao, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and Raoul Walsh’s The Tall Men and The Revolt of Mamie Stover; streaming premieres will be held for Yuen Woo-ping’s Dreadnaught, Claire Simon’s Our Body, Ellie Foumbi’s Our Father, the Devil, the recently restored Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles, and The Passion of Rememberance. It’s a big month for Criterion Editions: Mulholland Dr., Bergman Island, Drive My Car, El Norte, Raging Bull, and Heaven’s Gate. Director spotlights are put on Hou Hsiao-hsien (specifically his early features), Kinuyo Tanaka, and Marleen Gorris. I’ll also give special notice to Robert Greene’s Kate Plays Christine, appearing in the actors-centric “Living the Part” alongside The Master and I’m Not There.
See the list below and more at the Criterion Channel:
Back by Popular Demand
The Ladykillers, Alexander Mackendrick, 1955
3:10 to Yuma, Delmer Daves, 1957
The Silent Partner, Daryl Duke, 1978
American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999
March Additions
3:10 to Yuma, Delmer Daves, 1957
American Movie, Chris Smith, 1999
Animals Distract Me, Isabella Rossellini, 2011
Barb Wire, David Hogan, 1996*
Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2021
The Boys from Fengkuei, Hou Hsiao-hsien,1983
Broken Mirrors, Marleen Gorris, 1984
Cocktail, Roger Donaldson, 1988
Cruising, William Friedkin, 1980
Cute Girl, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1980
Darwin, What?, Isabella Rossellini, 2020
Darwin, What? What?, Isabella Rossellini, 2020
Dreadnaught, Yuen Woo-ping, 1981
Dreaming Rivers, Martina Attille, 1988
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 2021
El Norte, Gregory Nava, 1983
Forever a Woman, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1955
Fox Film, Isabella Rossellini, 2020
Freddy Got Fingered, Tom Green, 2001
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953
Gigli, Martin Brest, 2003
Girls of the Night, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1961
The Green, Green Grass of Home, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1982
Green Porno, Isabella Rossellini, 2008–2009
Heaven’s Gate, Michael Cimino, 1980
Home Away from Home, Maureen Blackwood, 1994
I’m Not There, Todd Haynes, 2007*
Instrument, Jem Cohen, 1999
Ishtar, Elaine May, 1987
Kate Plays Christine, Robert Greene, 2016
Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You, Ryan Daly and Will Oldham, 2023
The Ladykillers, Alexander Mackendrick, 1955
The Last Island, Marleen Gorris, 1990
Love Letter, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1953
Love Under the Crucifix, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1962
Macao, Josef von Sternberg, 1952
Mammas, Isabella Rossellini, 2013
The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2012*
The Moon Has Risen, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1955
Mulholland Dr., David Lynch, 2001
My Week with Marilyn, Simon Curtis, 2011*
Our Body, Claire Simon, 2023
Our Father, the Devil, Ellie Foumbi, 2021
The Pass, Pepi Ginsberg, 2022
The Passion of Remembrance, Maureen Blackwood and Isaac Julien, 1986
Perfect Image?, Maureen Blackwood, 1988
A Question of Silence, Marleen Gorris, 1982
Raging Bull, Martin Scorsese, 1980
Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino, 1992
The Reverend, Nick Canfield, 2022
The Revolt of Mamie Stover, Raoul Walsh, 1956
Seduce Me, Isabella Rossellini, 2010
Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles, Walter Saxer, 1986
Showgirls, Paul Verhoeven, 1995
The Silent Partner, Daryl Duke, 1978*
Sophie’s Choice, Alan J. Pakula, 1982
Swept Away, Guy Ritchie, 2002
The Tall Men, Raoul Walsh, 1955
Under the Cherry Moon, Prince, 1986
The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999*
A Visual Diary, Shirley Clarke, 1980
The Wandering Princess, Kinuyo Tanaka, 1960
The Wicker Man, Neil LaBute, 2006
Xanadu, Robert Greenwald, 1980*
*Available in the U.S. only