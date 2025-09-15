And like that, Criterion’s 2025 is in the books. A sterling year closes out with Tim Burton’s inauguration into their hallowed halls (and maybe through the most logical choice) with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure arriving on 4K. Honors are likewise put upon Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (right in time for her son’s election as New York City’s mayor) and Spike Lee’s David Byrne’s American Utopia, my negative review of which from 2020, somehow, did not have an effect.

Upgrade-wise, December will bring Howard Hawks’ His Girl Friday, whose biggest advantage might be the psychotically fast pitter-patter coming through a higher-fidelity soundtrack; the same goes for Powell and Pressburger’s I Know Where I’m Going!, a very early release at spine 94. Meanwhile, the Jim Jarmusch-scored Man-Ray collection Return to Reason comes to Blu-ray.

See the titles below and more at Criterion: