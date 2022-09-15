And like that, Criterion’s 2022 is in the bag. Their December titles, announced today, wind down a year perhaps best-defined by the company’s ventures into 4K—none of which is represented here, sadly, but there’s always the next twelve months.

And I won’t complain about a well-stocked disc for Todd Haynes’ bewilderingly beautiful The Velvet Underground (read my interview here), which I think marks the first time an Apple TV+ feature has entered the collection. I’m also glad to see two trilogy boxsets: one for the little-discussed Swedish figure Mai Zetterling, another for the very-much-discussed Michael Haneke—here represented by The Seventh Continent, Benny’s Video, and 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance. (Not a great laughs-to-runtime ratio here.) Bonus: while I’ve never seen Cooley High, the cover basically sells me.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: