There is a distinct ’70s sheen to the Criterion Channel’s September lineup: a decades-spanning Robert Altman retrospective with everything from Nashville and The Long Goodbye to That Cold Day in the Park and The Company; a highlight of the decade’s best thrillers (Chinatown and Night Moves, of course, but don’t sleep on Winter Kills); and a Klute–Parallax–President Alan J. Pakula set all mark the month, while even “Nunsploitation” program primarily stems from the decade. (Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45 certainly feels 1970s, but actually opened in 1981.) Retrospectives are rounded out by a Jodie Foster retrospective that gives one chance to reconsider The Beaver.
Criterion Editions include Grey Gardens, The Wind Will Carry Us, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Sorcerer, Altman’s Tanner ’88, and Olivier Assayas’ Carlos, a film that would probably rank higher in estimations of his career were it more regularly streaming. Restorations of Undercurrent, Fresh Kill, and City of Ghosts make their debut, while you can say you watched The Crow (a new addition to ’90s Soundtracks) in a high-class way. Last but not least, Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress will pair well with the Channel’s numerous Setsuko Hara films.
See the full September lineup below and more at the Criterion Channel:
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Martin Scorsese, 1974
All the President’s Men, Alan J. Pakula, 1976
Alucarda, Juan López Moctezuma, 1977
The Anderson Tapes, Sidney Lumet, 1971
Another World, Colin Whitaker, 2008
The Beaver, Jodie Foster, 2011
Behind Convent Walls, Walerian Borowczyk, 1978
Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven, 2021*
Brewster McCloud, Robert Altman, 1970
Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson, Robert Altman, 1976
Bugsy Malone, Alan Parker, 1976
California Split, Robert Altman, 1974
Carlos, Olivier Assayas, 2010
Celluloid Underground, Ehsan Khoshbakht, 2023
Chinatown, Roman Polanski, 1974*
City of Ghosts, Matt Dillon, 2002
Coconut Head Generation, Alain Kassanda, 2023
Colette and Justin, Alain Kassanda, 2022
Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Robert Altman, 1982
The Company, Robert Altman, 2003
Countdown, Robert Altman, 1967
The Crow, Alex Proyas, 1994*
Cut the World, Nabil Elderkin, 2012
Dark Habits, Pedro Almodóvar, 1983*
The Devils, Ken Russell, 1971
Dr. T & the Women, 2000
Drone Bomb Me, Nabil Elderkin, 2016
Europe Endless: The Spectre of Eurocommunism, Christopher Roth, 2025
Fool for Love, Robert Altman, 1985
Fresh Kill, Shu Lea Cheang, 1994
Gosford Park, Robert Altman, 2001
Hope There’s Someone, Glen Fogel, 2005
Killer Nun, Giulio Berruti, 1979
Klute, Alan J. Pakula, 1971
Little Man Tate, Jodie Foster, 1991
Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson, 1999
Marcello mio, Christophe Honoré, 2024*
La marge, Walerian Borowczyk, 1976
Marrow, ANOHNI, 2016
MASH, Robert Altman, 1970
McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Robert Altman, 1971
Me and You and Everyone We Know, Miranda July, 2005
Millennium Actress, Satoshi Kon, 2001
Ms .45, Abel Ferrara, 1981
Nashville, Robert Altman, 1975
Nell, Michael Apted, 1994
Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975
Obsession, Brian De Palma, 1976
Pamfir, Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, 2022*
Panic Room, David Fincher, 2002
The Parallax View, Alan J. Pakula, 1974
A Perfect Couple, Robert Altman, 1979
Popeye, Robert Altman, 1980*
Possession, Andrzej Żuławski, 1981
A Prairie Home Companion, Robert Altman, 2006
Prêt-à-Porter, Robert Altman, 1994*
Punch-Drunk Love, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002
Quintet, Robert Altman, 1979
Shadows and Fog, Woody Allen, 1991
Sommersby, Jon Amiel, 1993
Sorcerer, William Friedkin, 1977
Stealing Home, Steven Kampmann and William Porter, 1988
Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese, 1976
That Cold Day in the Park, Robert Altman, 1969*
To the Devil a Daughter, Peter Sykes, 1976
Towheads, Shannon Plumb, 2013
Trouble Sleep, Alain Kassanda, 2020
TURNING, Charles Atlas, 2012
Undercurrent, Kozaburo Yoshimura, 1956
Union, Brett Story and Stephen Maing, 2024
Vincent & Theo, Robert Altman, 1990
The Wind Will Carry Us, Abbas Kiarostami, 1999
Winter Kills, William Richert, 1979
*Available in the U.S. only