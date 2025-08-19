There is a distinct ’70s sheen to the Criterion Channel’s September lineup: a decades-spanning Robert Altman retrospective with everything from Nashville and The Long Goodbye to That Cold Day in the Park and The Company; a highlight of the decade’s best thrillers (Chinatown and Night Moves, of course, but don’t sleep on Winter Kills); and a Klute–Parallax–President Alan J. Pakula set all mark the month, while even “Nunsploitation” program primarily stems from the decade. (Abel Ferrara’s Ms. 45 certainly feels 1970s, but actually opened in 1981.) Retrospectives are rounded out by a Jodie Foster retrospective that gives one chance to reconsider The Beaver.

Criterion Editions include Grey Gardens, The Wind Will Carry Us, Me and You and Everyone We Know, Sorcerer, Altman’s Tanner ’88, and Olivier Assayas’ Carlos, a film that would probably rank higher in estimations of his career were it more regularly streaming. Restorations of Undercurrent, Fresh Kill, and City of Ghosts make their debut, while you can say you watched The Crow (a new addition to ’90s Soundtracks) in a high-class way. Last but not least, Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress will pair well with the Channel’s numerous Setsuko Hara films.

See the full September lineup below and more at the Criterion Channel:

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Martin Scorsese, 1974

All the President’s Men, Alan J. Pakula, 1976

Alucarda, Juan López Moctezuma, 1977

The Anderson Tapes, Sidney Lumet, 1971

Another World, Colin Whitaker, 2008

The Beaver, Jodie Foster, 2011

Behind Convent Walls, Walerian Borowczyk, 1978

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven, 2021*

Brewster McCloud, Robert Altman, 1970

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson, Robert Altman, 1976

Bugsy Malone, Alan Parker, 1976

California Split, Robert Altman, 1974

Carlos, Olivier Assayas, 2010

Celluloid Underground, Ehsan Khoshbakht, 2023

Chinatown, Roman Polanski, 1974*

City of Ghosts, Matt Dillon, 2002

Coconut Head Generation, Alain Kassanda, 2023

Colette and Justin, Alain Kassanda, 2022

Come Back to the 5 & Dime Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, Robert Altman, 1982

The Company, Robert Altman, 2003

Countdown, Robert Altman, 1967

The Crow, Alex Proyas, 1994*

Cut the World, Nabil Elderkin, 2012

Dark Habits, Pedro Almodóvar, 1983*

The Devils, Ken Russell, 1971

Dr. T & the Women, 2000

Drone Bomb Me, Nabil Elderkin, 2016

Europe Endless: The Spectre of Eurocommunism, Christopher Roth, 2025

Fool for Love, Robert Altman, 1985

Fresh Kill, Shu Lea Cheang, 1994

Gosford Park, Robert Altman, 2001

Hope There’s Someone, Glen Fogel, 2005

Killer Nun, Giulio Berruti, 1979

Klute, Alan J. Pakula, 1971

Little Man Tate, Jodie Foster, 1991

Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson, 1999

Marcello mio, Christophe Honoré, 2024*

La marge, Walerian Borowczyk, 1976

Marrow, ANOHNI, 2016

MASH, Robert Altman, 1970

McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Robert Altman, 1971

Me and You and Everyone We Know, Miranda July, 2005

Millennium Actress, Satoshi Kon, 2001

Ms .45, Abel Ferrara, 1981

Nashville, Robert Altman, 1975

Nell, Michael Apted, 1994

Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975

Obsession, Brian De Palma, 1976

Pamfir, Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, 2022*

Panic Room, David Fincher, 2002

The Parallax View, Alan J. Pakula, 1974

A Perfect Couple, Robert Altman, 1979

Popeye, Robert Altman, 1980*

Possession, Andrzej Żuławski, 1981

A Prairie Home Companion, Robert Altman, 2006

Prêt-à-Porter, Robert Altman, 1994*

Punch-Drunk Love, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002

Quintet, Robert Altman, 1979

Shadows and Fog, Woody Allen, 1991

Sommersby, Jon Amiel, 1993

Sorcerer, William Friedkin, 1977

Stealing Home, Steven Kampmann and William Porter, 1988

Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese, 1976

That Cold Day in the Park, Robert Altman, 1969*

To the Devil a Daughter, Peter Sykes, 1976

Towheads, Shannon Plumb, 2013

Trouble Sleep, Alain Kassanda, 2020

TURNING, Charles Atlas, 2012

Undercurrent, Kozaburo Yoshimura, 1956

Union, Brett Story and Stephen Maing, 2024

Vincent & Theo, Robert Altman, 1990

The Wind Will Carry Us, Abbas Kiarostami, 1999

Winter Kills, William Richert, 1979

*Available in the U.S. only