The coronavirus pandemic is still going on, and shutdowns are being lifted oh so gently. That generally means two things: go outside with a mask on while strafing away from passersby on the sidewalk, or stay in and watch stuff. Luckily, The Criterion Channel has announced its June 2020 lineup, which is full of things old and new.
June sees the streaming premiere of Bertrand Bonello’s fantasy-horror, Zombi Child, which originally premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The month also brings us the Channel’s addition of Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho, which comes. with deleted scenes, a making-of documentary, and more. Meanwhile, they will also flesh out the service’s Chantal Akerman selection, adding features such as One Day Pina Asked…, Golden Eighties, and her penultimate feature, Almayer’s Folly. On the other side of the coin comes Jamie Babbit’s modern queer classic But I’m a Cheerleader.
Further additions to the service include the Criterion release of John Cassavetes’s Husbands, Rowand V. Lee’s The Count of Monte Cristo, and four more Mike Leigh features. Andrea Arnold’s stellar debut, Red Road, also joins the lineup, as does early Martin Scorsese shorts and Robert Wise & Jerome Robbins’s West Side Story. On the supplementary side, historian and professor David Bordwell gives a look into Yasujirô Ozu’s editing techniques the latest Observations on Film Art installment—just one of the many extras hitting the service this month.
Check out the full list of features below–all arriving on June 1st and highlighted throughout the month. For more, read our weekly streaming column here.
- Alice, Jan Švankmajer, 1988
- All or Nothing, Mike Leigh, 2002
- Almayer’s Folly, Chantal Akerman, 2011
- American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, Martin Scorsese, 1978
- And When I Die, I Won’t Stay Dead, Billy Woodberry, 2015
- Another Country, Marek Kanievska, 1984
- Another Year, Mike Leigh, 2010**
- Anybody’s Woman, Bette Gordon, 1981
- Artie Shaw’s Class in Swing, Leslie M. Roush, 1939
- The Big Shave, Martin Scorsese, 1967
- Black and Tan, Dudley Murphy, 1929
- Black Peter, Miloš Forman, 1964
- Born Free, James Hill, 1966
- A Bundle of Blues, Fred Waller, 1933
- But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999
- Cab Calloway’s Hi-De-Ho, Fred Waller, 1934
- Call Your Father, Jordan Firstman, 2016
- La captive, Chantal Akerman, 2000
- Chantal Akerman by Chantal Akerman, Chantal Akerman, 1997
- Columbus, Kogonada, 2017**
- The Count of Monte Cristo, Rowland V. Lee, 1934
- Death in Venice, Luchino Visconti, 1971
- Dirt Daughter, Marnie Ellen Hertzler, 2019
- Down There, Chantal Akerman, 2006
- Empty Suitcases, Bette Gordon, 1980
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, Mark Cousins, 2018
- From the East, Chantal Akerman, 1993
- From the Other Side, Chantal Akerman, 2002
- Golden Eighties, Chantal Akerman, 1986
- Grand Prix, John Frankenheimer, 1966
- Greetings from Africa, Cheryl Dunye, 1996
- Happy-Go-Lucky, Mike Leigh, 2008
- Histoires d’Amérique: Food, Family and Philosophy, Chantal Akerman, 1989
- Hoagy Carmichael, Leslie M. Roush, 1939
- Husbands, John Cassavetes, 1970
- I Surrender Dear, Mack Sennett, 1931
- I-94, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1974
- Intimate Lighting, Ivan Passer, 1965
- Into the West, Mike Newell, 1992
- It’s Not Just You, Murray!, Martin Scorsese, 1964
- Italianamerican, Martin Scorsese, 1974
- Janine, Cheryl Dunye, 1990
- The Living End, Gregg Araki, 1992
- Loves of a Blonde, Miloš Forman, 1965
- Luminous Motion, Bette Gordon, 1998
- Mafioso, Alberto Lattuada, 1962
- Maurice, James Ivory, 1987
- Michigan Avenue, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1973
- Museum Hours, Jem Cohen, 2012
- My Beautiful Laundrette, Stephen Frears, 1985
- My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991
- Mysterious Skin, Gregg Araki, 2004
- Olivia, Jacqueline Audry, 1951
- One Day Pina Asked . . . , Chantal Akerman, 1983
- Original Cast Album: “Company,” D. A. Pennebaker, 1970
- The Owls, Cheryl Dunye, 2010
- Parting Glances, Bill Sherwood, 1986
- The Potluck and the Passion, Cheryl Dunye, 1993
- Red Road, Andrea Arnold, 2006
- The Red Tree, Paul Rowley, 2018
- A Rhapsody in Black and Blue, Aubrey Scotto, 1932
- Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana, 2017
- Sergeant York, Howard Hawks, 1941
- She Don’t Fade, Cheryl Dunye, 1991
- Sing, Bing, Sing, Babe Stafford, 1933
- South, Chantal Akerman, 1999
- Spellbound, Jeffrey Blitz, 2002
- St. Louis Blues, Dudley Murphy, 1929
- Symphony in Black: A Rhapsody of Negro Life, Fred Waller, 1935
- Synonyms, Nadav Lapid, 2019
- Tarnation, Jonathan Caouette, 2003
- Totally F***ed Up, Gregg Araki, 1993
- The United States of America, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1975
- An Untitled Portrait, Charyl Dunye, 1993
- Vanilla Sex, Cheryl Dunye, 1992
- Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983**
- Vera Drake, Mike Leigh, 2004
- The Watermelon Woman, Cheryl Dunye, 1996
- West Side Story, Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins, 1961
- What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, Martin Scorsese, 1963
- Zombi Child, Bertrand Bonello, 2019
See more on The Criterion Channel and listen to our arthouse-focused podcast Intermission here, soon featuring an Akerman classic.