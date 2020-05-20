The coronavirus pandemic is still going on, and shutdowns are being lifted oh so gently. That generally means two things: go outside with a mask on while strafing away from passersby on the sidewalk, or stay in and watch stuff. Luckily, The Criterion Channel has announced its June 2020 lineup, which is full of things old and new.

June sees the streaming premiere of Bertrand Bonello’s fantasy-horror, Zombi Child, which originally premiered in the Director’s Fortnight section of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The month also brings us the Channel’s addition of Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho, which comes. with deleted scenes, a making-of documentary, and more. Meanwhile, they will also flesh out the service’s Chantal Akerman selection, adding features such as One Day Pina Asked…, Golden Eighties, and her penultimate feature, Almayer’s Folly. On the other side of the coin comes Jamie Babbit’s modern queer classic But I’m a Cheerleader.

Further additions to the service include the Criterion release of John Cassavetes’s Husbands, Rowand V. Lee’s The Count of Monte Cristo, and four more Mike Leigh features. Andrea Arnold’s stellar debut, Red Road, also joins the lineup, as does early Martin Scorsese shorts and Robert Wise & Jerome Robbins’s West Side Story. On the supplementary side, historian and professor David Bordwell gives a look into Yasujirô Ozu’s editing techniques the latest Observations on Film Art installment—just one of the many extras hitting the service this month.

Check out the full list of features below–all arriving on June 1st and highlighted throughout the month. For more, read our weekly streaming column here.

Alice, Jan Švankmajer, 1988

All or Nothing, Mike Leigh, 2002

Almayer’s Folly, Chantal Akerman, 2011

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, Martin Scorsese, 1978

And When I Die, I Won’t Stay Dead, Billy Woodberry, 2015

Another Country, Marek Kanievska, 1984

Another Year, Mike Leigh, 2010**

Anybody’s Woman, Bette Gordon, 1981

Artie Shaw’s Class in Swing, Leslie M. Roush, 1939

The Big Shave, Martin Scorsese, 1967

Black and Tan, Dudley Murphy, 1929

Black Peter, Miloš Forman, 1964

Born Free, James Hill, 1966

A Bundle of Blues, Fred Waller, 1933

But I’m a Cheerleader, Jamie Babbit, 1999

Cab Calloway’s Hi-De-Ho, Fred Waller, 1934

Call Your Father, Jordan Firstman, 2016

La captive, Chantal Akerman, 2000

Chantal Akerman by Chantal Akerman, Chantal Akerman, 1997

Columbus, Kogonada, 2017**

The Count of Monte Cristo, Rowland V. Lee, 1934

Death in Venice, Luchino Visconti, 1971

Dirt Daughter, Marnie Ellen Hertzler, 2019

Down There, Chantal Akerman, 2006

Empty Suitcases, Bette Gordon, 1980

The Eyes of Orson Welles, Mark Cousins, 2018

From the East, Chantal Akerman, 1993

From the Other Side, Chantal Akerman, 2002

Golden Eighties, Chantal Akerman, 1986

Grand Prix, John Frankenheimer, 1966

Greetings from Africa, Cheryl Dunye, 1996

Happy-Go-Lucky, Mike Leigh, 2008

Histoires d’Amérique: Food, Family and Philosophy, Chantal Akerman, 1989

Hoagy Carmichael, Leslie M. Roush, 1939

Husbands, John Cassavetes, 1970

I Surrender Dear, Mack Sennett, 1931

I-94, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1974

Intimate Lighting, Ivan Passer, 1965

Into the West, Mike Newell, 1992

It’s Not Just You, Murray!, Martin Scorsese, 1964

Italianamerican, Martin Scorsese, 1974

Janine, Cheryl Dunye, 1990

The Living End, Gregg Araki, 1992

Loves of a Blonde, Miloš Forman, 1965

Luminous Motion, Bette Gordon, 1998

Mafioso, Alberto Lattuada, 1962

Maurice, James Ivory, 1987

Michigan Avenue, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1973

Museum Hours, Jem Cohen, 2012

My Beautiful Laundrette, Stephen Frears, 1985

My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991

Mysterious Skin, Gregg Araki, 2004

Olivia, Jacqueline Audry, 1951

One Day Pina Asked . . . , Chantal Akerman, 1983

Original Cast Album: “Company,” D. A. Pennebaker, 1970

The Owls, Cheryl Dunye, 2010

Parting Glances, Bill Sherwood, 1986

The Potluck and the Passion, Cheryl Dunye, 1993

Red Road, Andrea Arnold, 2006

The Red Tree, Paul Rowley, 2018

A Rhapsody in Black and Blue, Aubrey Scotto, 1932

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana, 2017

Sergeant York, Howard Hawks, 1941

She Don’t Fade, Cheryl Dunye, 1991

Sing, Bing, Sing, Babe Stafford, 1933

South, Chantal Akerman, 1999

Spellbound, Jeffrey Blitz, 2002

St. Louis Blues, Dudley Murphy, 1929

Symphony in Black: A Rhapsody of Negro Life, Fred Waller, 1935

Synonyms, Nadav Lapid, 2019

Tarnation, Jonathan Caouette, 2003

Totally F***ed Up, Gregg Araki, 1993

The United States of America, Bette Gordon and James Benning, 1975

An Untitled Portrait, Charyl Dunye, 1993

Vanilla Sex, Cheryl Dunye, 1992

Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983**

Vera Drake, Mike Leigh, 2004

The Watermelon Woman, Cheryl Dunye, 1996

West Side Story, Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins, 1961

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, Martin Scorsese, 1963

Zombi Child, Bertrand Bonello, 2019

See more on The Criterion Channel and listen to our arthouse-focused podcast Intermission here, soon featuring an Akerman classic.