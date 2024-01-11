February––particularly its third week––is all about romance. Accordingly the Criterion Channel got creative with their monthly programming and, in a few weeks, will debut Interdimensional Romance, a series of films wherein “passion conquers time and space, age and memory, and even death and the afterlife.” For every title you might’ve guessed (Birth, Tarkovsky’s Solaris, or Je t’aime, je t’aime) there’s a wilder companion: Alan Rudolph’s Made In Heaven, Soderbergh’s remake, and Resnais’ Love Unto Death. Mostly I’m excited to revisit Francis Ford Coppola’s Youth Without Youth, a likely essential viewing before Megalopolis.

February also marks Black History Month, and Criterion’s series will include work by Shirley Clarke (also subject of a standalone series), Garrett Bradley, Cheryl Dunye, and Julie Dash, while movies by Sirk, Minnelli, King Vidor, and Lang play in “Gothic Noir.” Greta Gerwig gets an “Adventures in Moviegoing” and can be seen in Mary Bronstein’s Yeast, programmed alongside Good Time. Unrest will have a streaming premiere; restorations of Farewell My Concubine, James Ivory’s Maurice, and Maestro play. Criterion editions of Love Affair and The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie are also programmed. For my money, though, the most fun of the bunch is “Hong Kong Hits,” featuring two Police Story and Heroic Trio movies, Infernal Affairs, Sammo Hung’s My Lucky Stars, and two Wong-produced features by Jeffrey Lau starring Tony Leung.

See the full list below:

Back By Popular Demand

Peeping Tom, Michael Powell, 1960

Husbands, John Cassavetes, 1970

The Bedroom Window, Curtis Hanson, 1987

The Limey, Steven Soderbergh, 1999

Premiering In February

24 Hour Party People, Michael Winterbottom, 2002

After Sherman, Jon-Sesrie Goff, 2022

Birth, Jonathan Glazer, 2004

Code 46, Michael Winterbottom, 2003

Daughters of the Dust, Julie Dash, 1991

Defending Your Life, Albert Brooks, 1991

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, Luis Buñuel, 1972

Drugstore Cowboy, Gus Van Sant, 1989

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Michel Gondry, 2004*

Exhibitionist—Purpose Maker Mix, Jeff Mills, 2004

Farewell My Concubine, Chen Kaige, 1993

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1947

Good Time, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, 2017

Grizzly Man, Werner Herzog, 2005

Heaven Can Wait, Ernst Lubitsch, 1943

Here Comes Mr. Jordan, Alexander Hall, 1941

Hyperfate, Christelle Oyiri, 2022

I Held the Truth in My Hands, Anaïs Duplan, 2020

It’s All About Love, Thomas Vinterberg, 2003*

Je t’aime, je t’aime, Alain Resnais, 1968

Kiss the Blood off My Hands, Norman Foster, 1948*

The Last Angel of History, John Akomfrah, 1996

Lightning Strikes Twice, King Vidor, 1951

Love Affair, Leo McCarey, 1939

Love unto Death, Alain Renais, 1984

Lunar New Year, S*an D. Henry-Smith, 2021

Lured, Douglas Sirk, 1947

Made in Heaven, Alan Rudolph, 1987

Maestro, Josell Ramos, 2003

A Matter of Life and Death, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, 1946

Maurice, James Ivory, 1987

Ministry of Fear, Fritz Lang, 1944

MOSQUITO: The Movie, LYZZA, 2022

My Name Is Julia Ross, Joseph H. Lewis, 1945

Pacific Club, Valentin Noujaïm, 2023

Pivot, Tarona, 2020

A Place of Rage, Pratibha Parmar, 1991

Sexy Beast, Jonathan Glazer, 2000

The Sign of the Ram, John Sturges, 1948

Solaris, Steven Soderbergh, 2002

Starman, John Carpenter, 1984

To Be Free, Adepero Oduye, 2017

Trial Period, Kiernan Francis, 2023

Truth, AG Rojas, 2017

Undercurrent, Vincente Minnelli, 1946

Unrest, Cyril Schäublin, 2022

The Upturned Glass, Lawrence Huntington, 1947

Waking the Dead, Keith Gordon, 2000

When Strangers Marry, William Castle, 1944

Woman in Hiding, Michael Gordon, 1950*

Yeast, Mary Bronstein, 2008

You Got To Move, Lucy Massie Phenix and Veronica Selver, 1985

Youth Without Youth, Francis Ford Coppola, 2007

*Available in the U.S. only