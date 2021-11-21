If 2021 has been a calvacade of bad decisions, dashed hopes, and warning signs for cinema’s strength, the Criterion Channel’s monthly programming has at least buttressed our hopes for something like a better tomorrow. (Apologies for starting like so—it’s Sunday, 4:30, and already getting dark.) Anyway. The Channel will let us ride out distended (holi)days in the family home with an extensive Alfred Hitchcock series to bring the family together—from the established Rear Window and Vertigo to the (let’s just guess) lesser-seen Downhill and Young and Innocent—Johnnie To’s Throw Down and Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons in their Criterion editions, and some streaming premieres: Ste. Anne, Lydia Lunch: The War is Never Over, and The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love.

Special notice to Yvonne Rainer’s brain-expanding Film About a Woman Who . . .—debuting in “Female Gaze: Women Directors + Women Cinematographers,” a series that does as it says on the tin—and a Joseph Cotten retro boasting Ambersons, Shadow of a Doubt, Gaslight, The Third Man, and Henry Hathaway’s Niagara; nice seeing an Italian Neorealism series that runs outside the Intro to Cinema Studies classics, too.

See the full list of December titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

Angela, Rebecca Miller, 1995

The Bandit, Alberto Lattuada, 1946

By Way of Canarsie, Emily Packer and Lesley Steele, 2020

A Christmas Dream, Karel Zeman, 1945

Christmas Eve, Edwin L. Marin, 1947

Downhill Racer, Michael Ritchie, 1969

Family Plot, Alfred Hitchcock, 1976

The Fancy, Elisabeth Subrin, 2000

A Family Submerged, María Alché, 2018

Family Tree, Nicole Amani Magabo Kiggundu, 2020

Film About a Woman Who . . . , Yvonne Rainer, 1974**

The French Connection, William Friedkin, 1971

Frenzy, Alfred Hitchcock, 1972

Gaslight, George Cukor, 1944

Gasman, Lynne Ramsay, 1998

Girl in the Window, Luciano Emmer, 1961

The Gold Diggers, Sally Potter, 1983

The Gold of Naples, Vittorio De Sica, 1954

The Hard Stop, George Amponsah, 2015

The Headless Woman, Lucrecia Martel, 2008

High Art, Lisa Cholodenko, 1998**

Home, Ursula Meier, 2008**

I Dream You Dream of Me, Jennifer Reeder, 2018

The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls in Love, Maria Maggenti, 1995

The Innocents, Anne Fontaine, 2016

Karaoke Girl, Visra Vichit-Vadakan, 2013

Kill the Day, Lynne Ramsay, 2000

The Lawless, Joseph Losey, 1950

Lifeboat, Alfred Hitchcock, 1944

The Lights Are On, No One’s Home, Faye Ruiz, 2021

Like Flying, Peier Tracy Shen, 2020

The Little Princess, Walter Lang, 1939

The London Story, Sally Potter, 1986

Long Way North, Rémi Chayé, 2015

Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over, Beth B., 2019

The Magnificent Ambersons, Orson Welles, 1942

The Maids, Christopher Miles, 1975

The Man Who Knew Too Much, Alfred Hitchcock, 1956

Marnie, Alfred Hitchcock, 1964

The Milk of Sorrow, Claudia Llosa, 2009

The Mill on the Po, Alberto Lattuada, 1949

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Desiree Akhavan, 2018

The Music Lovers, Ken Russell, 1971

Nenette and Boni, Claire Denis, 1996

Not Black Enough, Jermaine Manigault, 2020

Personal Velocity, Rebecca Miller

Polygraph, Samira Saraya, 2020

Ratcatcher, Lynne Ramsay, 1999

Rear Window, Alfred Hitchcock, 1954

The Return of the Soldier, Alan Bridges, 1982

Rope, Alfred Hitchcock, 1948

The Rose of Manila, Alex Westfall, 2020

Saboteur, Alfred Hitchcock, 1942

Scrooge, Ronald Neame, 1970

Second Coming, Debbie Tucker Green, 2014

The Second Mother, Anna Muylaert, 2015

Shadow of a Doubt, Alfred Hitchcock, 1943

Shooting Women, Alexis Krasilovsky, 2008

Sister, Ursula Meier, 2012**

Slip, Nicole Otero, 2019

Small Deaths, Lynne Ramsay, 1996

Social Butterfly, Lauren Wolkstein, 2013

Something to Remember, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, 2019

Ste. Anne, Rhayne Vermette, 2021

Stevie, Robert Enders, 1978

Stories We Tell, Sarah Polley, 2012**

Strange Victory, Leo Hurwitz, 1948

Sunday Bloody Sunday, John Schlesinger, 1971

Swallow, Elisabeth Subrin, 1995

Sweet Ruin, Elisabeth Subrin, 2008

The Trouble with Harry, Alfred Hitchcock, 1955

Throw Down, Johnnie To, 2004

Topaz, Alfred Hitchcock, 1969

Torn Curtain, Alfred Hitchcock, 1966

Troublemaker, Olive Nwosu, 2019

Tuesday, After Christmas, Radu Muntean, 2010**

Vertigo, Alfred Hitchcock, 1958

A Woman, a Part, Elisabeth Subrin, 2016

The Wonders, Alice Rohrwacher, 2014

**Available in the U.S. only