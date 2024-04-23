It helps to have friends. Look no further than the first trailer for Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, which boasts a stronger ensemble than your average directing debut: Channing Tatum, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and a last-second appearance from Kyle MacLachlan. The cast is led by Naomi Ackie, and ahead of an August 23 release there’s a first, LCD Soundsystem-punctuated trailer that suggests she did well hiring Adam Newport-Berra (The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Euphoria).

Here’s the official synopsis: “When tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

Find the preview below: