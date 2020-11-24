Closing out a year in which we’ve needed The Criterion Channel more than ever, they’ve now announced their impressive December lineup. Topping the highlights is a trio of Terrence Malick films––Badlands, Days of Heaven, and The New World––along with interviews featuring actors Richard Gere, Sissy Spacek, and Martin Sheen; production designer Jack Fisk; costume designer Jacqueline West; cinematographers Haskell Wexler and John Bailey; and more.
Also in the lineup is an Afrofuturism series, featuring an introduction by programmer Ashley Clark, with work by Lizzie Borden, Shirley Clarke, Souleymane Cissé, John Akomfrah, Terence Nance, and more. There’s also Mariano Llinás’s 14-hour epic La flor, Bill Morrison’s Dawson City: Frozen Time, Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning, plus retrospectives dedicated to Mae West, Cary Grant, Barbra Streisand, and more.
Check out the lineup below and return every Friday for our weekly streaming picks.
68, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, 2018
20 Million Miles to Earth, Nathan Juran, 1957
Afronauts, Nuotama Bodomo, 2014
Alan Vega: Just a Million Dreams, Marie Losier, 2014
August at Akiko’s, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2018
The Awful Truth, Leo McCarey, 1937
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, Irving Reis, 1947
The Baker’s Wife, Marcel Pagnol, 1938
Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955**
Badlands, Terrence Malick, 1973
The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye, Marie Losier, 2011
The Becoming Box, Monique Walton, 2011
Bell, Book and Candle, Richard Quine, 1958
Belle of the Nineties, Leo McCarey, 1934
Bim, Bam, Boom, las Luchas Morenas, Marie Losier, 2014
Bird, Bath and Beyond, Marie Losier, 2003
Black and Blue, Hugh King and Lamar Williams, 1987
The Brother from Another Planet, John Sayles, 1984
Byun, objet trouvé, Marie Losier, 2012
Cassandro, the Exotico!, Marie Losier, 2018
Cet Air La, Marie Losier, 2010
The Changing Same, Cauleen Smith, 2001
Christmas Inventory, Miguel Gomes, 2000
The Comedy, Rick Alverson, 2012
Crumbs, Miguel Llansó, 2015
Dark Matters, Monique Walton, 2010
Dawson City: Frozen Time, Bill Morrison, 2016**
Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978
Diary of an African Nun, Julie Dash, 1977
Draw Me Now, Marie Losier, 2018
Eat My Makeup!, Marie Losier, 2005
Electrocute Your Stars, Marie Losier, 2004
Entertainment, Rick Alverson, 2015
Every Day’s a Holiday, A. Edward Sutherland, 1937
The Family Album, Alan Berliner, 1986
Father Goose, Ralph Nelson, 1964
Finding Christa, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 1991
La flor, Mariano Llinás, 2018**
Flying Saucey!, Marie Losier, 2006
Four Women, Julie Dash, 1975
Go West Young Man, Henry Hathaway, 1936
The Golden Chain, Adebukola Bodunrin and Ezra Claytan Daniels, 2014
Goin’ to Town, Alexander Hall, 1935
The Grass Is Greener, Stanley Donen, 1960
Hannah Arendt, Margarethe von Trotta, 2012**
Harold and Maude, Hal Ashby, 1971
Hasaki Ya Suda, Cédric Ido, 2011
Holiday, George Cukor, 1938
House of Games, David Mamet, 1987
I Snuck off the Slave Ship, Lonnie Holley and Cyrus Moussavi, 2019
I’m No Angel, Wesley Ruggles, 1933
Illusions, Julie Dash, 1982
Indiscreet, Stanley Donen, 1958
Intimate Stranger, Alan Berliner, 1991
Jonah, Kibwe Tavares, 2013
Kapaemahu, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Joe Wilson, and Dean Hamer, 2020
The KKK Boutique Ain’t Just Rednecks, Camille Billops, James Hatch, 1994
Klondike Annie, Raoul Walsh, 1936
The Last Angel of History, John Akomfrah, 1996
Like a Mighty Wave, Mikey Inouye, 2020
The Lusty Men, Nicholas Ray, 1952
Manuelle Labor, Marie Losier, 2007
March of the Wooden Soldiers, 1934
Marianne and Juliane, Margarethe von Trotta, 1981
Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege, Joan Lander and Puhipau, 2005
The Mirror Has Two Faces, Barbra Streisand, 1996**
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, H.C. Potter, 1948
Mutts, Halima Ouardiri, 2019
My Favorite Wife, Garson Kanin, 1940**
My Golden Days, Arnaud Desplechin, 2015
My Little Chickadee, Edward F. Cline, 1940
My Sex Life . . . or How I Got into an Argument, Arnaud Desplechin, 1996
Mystery of the Wax Museum, Michael Curtiz, 1933
National Velvet, Clarence Brown, 1944**
New Jerusalem, Rick Alverson, 2011
The New World, Terrence Malick, 2005**
The Night of the Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955
Nobody’s Business, Alan Berliner, 1997
Now, Voyager, Irving Rapper, 1942
Older Women and Love, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 1987
Once There Was Brasilia, Adirley Queirós, 2017
The Ontological Cowboy, Marie Losier, 2005
Operation Petticoat, Blake Edwards, 1959
Out of State, Ciara Lacy, 2017
Papal Broken-Dance, Marie Losier, 2008
Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston, 1990
The Passion of Joan of Arc, Marie Losier, 2002
Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick, 1957
The People United, Alonzo Speight, 1985
Praise House, Julie Dash, 1991
The Prince of Tides, Barbra Streisand, 1991
Quadrophenia, Franc Roddam, 1979
The Railway Children, Lionel Jeffries, 1970
The Reflecting Skin, Philip Ridley, 1990
Robots of Brixton, Kibwe Tavares, 2011
Rosa Luxemburg, Margarethe von Trotta, 1986
Les saignantes, Jean-Pierre Bekolo, 2005
The Sand Island Story, Victoria Keith, 1981
She Done Him Wrong, Lowell Sherman, 1933
The Silent Partner, Daryl Duke, 1978
Sorry We Missed You, Ken Loach, 2019
Space Is the Place, John Coney, 1974
Standing Above the Clouds, Jalena Keane-Lee, 2020
Standing at the Scratch Line, Julie Dash, 2016
Stones, Ty Sanga, 2009
A String of Pearls, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 2002
Supa Modo, Likarion Wainaina, 2018
The Sweetest Sound, Alan Berliner, 2001
T, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, 2019
Take Your Bags, Camille Billops, 1998
That Touch of Mink, Delbert Mann, 1962
Tony Conrad, DreaMinimalist, Marie Losier, 2008
Touch, Shola Amoo, 2013
The Touch Retouched, Marie Losier, 2002
Twaaga, Cédric Ido, 2013
Uncovering Naked City, Bruce Goldstein, 2020
Vision: From the Life of Hildegard von Bingen, Margarethe von Trotta, 2009**
White God, Kornél Mundruczó, 2014
White Out, Black In, Adirley Queirós, 2014
A Woman Under the Influence, John Cassavetes, 1974
Yeelen, Souleymane Cissé, 1987
Yentl, Barbra Streisand, 1983
Zombies, Baloji, 2019
**Available in the U.S. only