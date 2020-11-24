Closing out a year in which we’ve needed The Criterion Channel more than ever, they’ve now announced their impressive December lineup. Topping the highlights is a trio of Terrence Malick films––Badlands, Days of Heaven, and The New World––along with interviews featuring actors Richard Gere, Sissy Spacek, and Martin Sheen; production designer Jack Fisk; costume designer Jacqueline West; cinematographers Haskell Wexler and John Bailey; and more.

Also in the lineup is an Afrofuturism series, featuring an introduction by programmer Ashley Clark, with work by Lizzie Borden, Shirley Clarke, Souleymane Cissé, John Akomfrah, Terence Nance, and more. There’s also Mariano Llinás’s 14-hour epic La flor, Bill Morrison’s Dawson City: Frozen Time, Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You, Jennie Livingston’s Paris Is Burning, plus retrospectives dedicated to Mae West, Cary Grant, Barbra Streisand, and more.

Check out the lineup below and return every Friday for our weekly streaming picks.

68, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, 2018

20 Million Miles to Earth, Nathan Juran, 1957

Afronauts, Nuotama Bodomo, 2014

Alan Vega: Just a Million Dreams, Marie Losier, 2014

August at Akiko’s, Christopher Makoto Yogi, 2018

The Awful Truth, Leo McCarey, 1937

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer, Irving Reis, 1947

The Baker’s Wife, Marcel Pagnol, 1938

Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955**

Badlands, Terrence Malick, 1973

The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye, Marie Losier, 2011

The Becoming Box, Monique Walton, 2011

Bell, Book and Candle, Richard Quine, 1958

Belle of the Nineties, Leo McCarey, 1934

Bim, Bam, Boom, las Luchas Morenas, Marie Losier, 2014

Bird, Bath and Beyond, Marie Losier, 2003

Black and Blue, Hugh King and Lamar Williams, 1987

The Brother from Another Planet, John Sayles, 1984

Byun, objet trouvé, Marie Losier, 2012

Cassandro, the Exotico!, Marie Losier, 2018

Cet Air La, Marie Losier, 2010

The Changing Same, Cauleen Smith, 2001

Christmas Inventory, Miguel Gomes, 2000

The Comedy, Rick Alverson, 2012

Crumbs, Miguel Llansó, 2015

Dark Matters, Monique Walton, 2010

Dawson City: Frozen Time, Bill Morrison, 2016**

Days of Heaven, Terrence Malick, 1978

Diary of an African Nun, Julie Dash, 1977

Draw Me Now, Marie Losier, 2018

Eat My Makeup!, Marie Losier, 2005

Electrocute Your Stars, Marie Losier, 2004

Entertainment, Rick Alverson, 2015

Every Day’s a Holiday, A. Edward Sutherland, 1937

The Family Album, Alan Berliner, 1986

Father Goose, Ralph Nelson, 1964

Finding Christa, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 1991

La flor, Mariano Llinás, 2018**

Flying Saucey!, Marie Losier, 2006

Four Women, Julie Dash, 1975

Go West Young Man, Henry Hathaway, 1936

The Golden Chain, Adebukola Bodunrin and Ezra Claytan Daniels, 2014

Goin’ to Town, Alexander Hall, 1935

The Grass Is Greener, Stanley Donen, 1960

Hannah Arendt, Margarethe von Trotta, 2012**

Harold and Maude, Hal Ashby, 1971

Hasaki Ya Suda, Cédric Ido, 2011

Holiday, George Cukor, 1938

House of Games, David Mamet, 1987

I Snuck off the Slave Ship, Lonnie Holley and Cyrus Moussavi, 2019

I’m No Angel, Wesley Ruggles, 1933

Illusions, Julie Dash, 1982

Indiscreet, Stanley Donen, 1958

Intimate Stranger, Alan Berliner, 1991

Jonah, Kibwe Tavares, 2013

Kapaemahu, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Joe Wilson, and Dean Hamer, 2020

The KKK Boutique Ain’t Just Rednecks, Camille Billops, James Hatch, 1994

Klondike Annie, Raoul Walsh, 1936

The Last Angel of History, John Akomfrah, 1996

Like a Mighty Wave, Mikey Inouye, 2020

The Lusty Men, Nicholas Ray, 1952

Manuelle Labor, Marie Losier, 2007

March of the Wooden Soldiers, 1934

Marianne and Juliane, Margarethe von Trotta, 1981

Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege, Joan Lander and Puhipau, 2005

The Mirror Has Two Faces, Barbra Streisand, 1996**

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, H.C. Potter, 1948

Mutts, Halima Ouardiri, 2019

My Favorite Wife, Garson Kanin, 1940**

My Golden Days, Arnaud Desplechin, 2015

My Little Chickadee, Edward F. Cline, 1940

My Sex Life . . . or How I Got into an Argument, Arnaud Desplechin, 1996

Mystery of the Wax Museum, Michael Curtiz, 1933

National Velvet, Clarence Brown, 1944**

New Jerusalem, Rick Alverson, 2011

The New World, Terrence Malick, 2005**

The Night of the Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955

Nobody’s Business, Alan Berliner, 1997

Now, Voyager, Irving Rapper, 1942

Older Women and Love, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 1987

Once There Was Brasilia, Adirley Queirós, 2017

The Ontological Cowboy, Marie Losier, 2005

Operation Petticoat, Blake Edwards, 1959

Out of State, Ciara Lacy, 2017

Papal Broken-Dance, Marie Losier, 2008

Paris Is Burning, Jennie Livingston, 1990

The Passion of Joan of Arc, Marie Losier, 2002

Paths of Glory, Stanley Kubrick, 1957

The People United, Alonzo Speight, 1985

Praise House, Julie Dash, 1991

The Prince of Tides, Barbra Streisand, 1991

Quadrophenia, Franc Roddam, 1979

The Railway Children, Lionel Jeffries, 1970

The Reflecting Skin, Philip Ridley, 1990

Robots of Brixton, Kibwe Tavares, 2011

Rosa Luxemburg, Margarethe von Trotta, 1986

Les saignantes, Jean-Pierre Bekolo, 2005

The Sand Island Story, Victoria Keith, 1981

She Done Him Wrong, Lowell Sherman, 1933

The Silent Partner, Daryl Duke, 1978

Sorry We Missed You, Ken Loach, 2019

Space Is the Place, John Coney, 1974

Standing Above the Clouds, Jalena Keane-Lee, 2020

Standing at the Scratch Line, Julie Dash, 2016

Stones, Ty Sanga, 2009

A String of Pearls, Camille Billops and James Hatch, 2002

Supa Modo, Likarion Wainaina, 2018

The Sweetest Sound, Alan Berliner, 2001

T, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, 2019

Take Your Bags, Camille Billops, 1998

That Touch of Mink, Delbert Mann, 1962

Tony Conrad, DreaMinimalist, Marie Losier, 2008

Touch, Shola Amoo, 2013

The Touch Retouched, Marie Losier, 2002

Twaaga, Cédric Ido, 2013

Uncovering Naked City, Bruce Goldstein, 2020

Vision: From the Life of Hildegard von Bingen, Margarethe von Trotta, 2009**

White God, Kornél Mundruczó, 2014

White Out, Black In, Adirley Queirós, 2014

A Woman Under the Influence, John Cassavetes, 1974

Yeelen, Souleymane Cissé, 1987

Yentl, Barbra Streisand, 1983

Zombies, Baloji, 2019

**Available in the U.S. only