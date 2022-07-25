Look into the series Criterion Channel have programmed for August and this lineup is revealed as (in scientific terms) quite something. “Hollywood Chinese” proves an especially deep bench, spanning “cinema’s first hundred years to explore the ways in which the Chinese people have been imagined in American feature films” and bringing with it the likes of Cronenberg’s M. Butterfly, Cimino’s Year of the Dragon, Griffith’s Broken Blossoms, and Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet—among 20-or-so others. A three-film Marguerite Duras series brings one of the greatest films ever (India Song) and two lesser-screened experiments (Baxter, Vera Baxter and Le navire Night); films featuring Yaphet Kotto include Blue Collar, Across 110th Street, and Midnight Run; and lest we ignore a Myrna Loy retro that goes no later than 1949.

Criterion editions include The Asphalt Jungle, Husbands, Rouge, and Sweet Smell of Success; streaming premieres for Loznitsa’s Donbass, Béla Tarr’s watershed Damnation, and I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing; and bonus easter egg: congratulations to Battle for the Planet of the Apes on its new title, Worst Film Ever Put on the Criterion Channel.

See the full list of August titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

7 Faces of Dr. Lao, George Pal, 1964

Aatsinki: The Story of Arctic Cowboys, Jessica Oreck, 2013

Acting Our Age, Gurinder Chadha, 1992

After the Thin Man, W. S. Van Dyke, 1936*

All These Sleepless Nights, Michał Marczak, 2016

Another Country, Molly Reynolds, 2015

Arabesque, Stanley Donen, 1966

The Asphalt Jungle, John Huston, 1950*

August Sky, Jasmin Tenucci, 2020

Battle for the Planet of the Apes, J. Lee Thompson, 1973

Baxter, Vera Baxter, Marguerite Duras, 1977

Beetle Queen Conquers Tokyo, Jessica Oreck, 2009

Better Luck Tomorrow, Justin Lim, 2002

Blue Collar, Paul Schrader, 1978

Bone, Larry Cohen, 1972

Brigadoon, Vincente Minnelli, 1954*

Broken Blossoms, D. W. Griffith, 1919

Charlie Chan in Honolulu, H. Bruce Humberstone, 1939

Charlie’s Country, Rolf de Heer, 2013

China Doll, Frank Borzage, 1958

China Sky, Ray Enright, 1945

The Curse of Quon Gwon, Marion E. Wong, 2005

Damnation, Béla Tarr, 1988

Daughter of the Dragon, Lloyd Corrigan, 1931

Donbass, Sergei Loznitsa, 2018

Double Wedding, Richard Thorpe, 1937

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange, Iryna Tsilyk, 2020

Flatbush! Flatbush!, Alex Ramírez-Mallis, 2021

Flower Drum Song, Henry Koster, 1961

Fran, Glenda Hambly, 1985

The Good Earth, Sidney Franklin, 1937

Gulpilil—One Red Blood, Darlene Johnson, 2002

The Heathen Chinese and the Sunday School Teachers, 1904

A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich, Ralph Nelson, 1978

A House Divided: Denmark Vesey’s Rebellion, Stan Lathan, 1982

Husbands, John Cassavetes, 1970

I Love You Again, W. S. Van Dyke, 1940

I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing, Patricia Rozema, 1987

King of Chinatown, Nick Grinde, 1939

Legal Smuggling with Christine Choy, Lewie Kloster, 2016

The Letter, Jean de Limur, 1929

Libeled Lady, Jack Conway, 1936

Life Without Dreams, Jessica Bardsley, 2022

Little Miss Marker, Walter Bernstein, 1980

Lost Horizon, Frank Capra, 1937

Love Crazy, Jack Conway, 1941

Love Me Tonight, Rouben Mamoulian, 1932

M. Butterfly, David Cronenberg, 1993

Mad Dog Morgan, Philippe Mora, 1976

Manhattan Melodrama, W. S. Van Dyke, 1934

Massacre of the Christians by the Chinese, 1900

Midnight Run, Martin Brest, 1988

Misty, James B. Clark, 1961

Mizuko, Kira Dane, Katelyn Rebelo, 2019

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House, H. C. Potter, 1948

Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation, Henry Koster, 1962

My Name Is Gulpilil, Molly Reynolds, 2021

A Nice Arrangement, Gurinder Chadha, 1994

Nonstop, Zac Manuel, Marta Rodriguez Maleck, 2021

Once Is Not Enough, Guy Green, 1975

Past Perfect, Jorge Jácome, 2019

Penthouse, W. S. Van Dyke, 1933

Piccadilly, E. A. Dupont, 1929

Portrait of Kaye, Ben Reed, 2021

The Proposition, John Hillcoat, 2005*

Queenie, Cai Thomas, 2020

Rabbit-Proof Fence, Phillip Noyce, 2002

The Red Pony, Lewis Milestone, 1949

Rider on a Dead Horse, Herbert L. Strock, 1962

Rouge, Stanley Kwan, 1988

The Sand Pebbles, Robert Wise, 1966

Silver Streak, Arthur Hiller, 1976

Stamboul Quest, Sam Wood, 1934

Stay Close, Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan, 2019

Storm Boy, Colin Thiele, 1976

Sunflower, Vittorio De Sica, 1970

Sweet Smell of Success, Alexander Mackendrick, 1957

Ten Canoes, Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr, 2006

Test Pilot, Victor Fleming, 1938

The Thin Man, W. S. Van Dyke, 1934

Touch of Evil, Orson Welles, 1958

The Tracker, Rolf de Heer, 2002

Two for the Road, Stanley Donen, 1967

Valley Girl, Martha Coolidge, 1983

The Vanquishing of the Witch Baba Yaga, Jessica Oreck, 2014

The Wedding Banquet, Ang Lee, 1993

We Are the Best!, Lukas Moodysson, 2013

What Do You Call an Indian Woman Who’s Funny?, Gurinder Chadha, 1994

Whipsaw, Sam Wood, 1935

The Wolfpack, Crystal Moselle, 2015

The World of Suzie Wong, Richard Quine, 1960

Wood and Water, Jonas Bak, 2021

Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl, Joan Chen, 1998

Year of the Dragon, Michael Cimino, 1985

*Available in the U.S. only