If you’re looking to dive into the best of independent and foreign filmmaking, The Criterion Channel has announced their August 2020 lineup. The impressive slate includes retrospectives dedicated to Mia Hansen-Løve, Bill Gunn, Stephen Cone, Terry Gilliam, Wim Wenders, Alain Delon, Bill Plympton, Les Blank, and more.

In terms of new releases, they also have Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Bacurau, the fascinating documentary John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, the Kenyan LGBTQ drama Rafiki, and more. There’s also a series on Australian New Wave with films by Gillian Armstrong, Bruce Beresford, David Gulpilil, and Peter Weir, as well as one on bad vacations with Joanna Hogg’s Unrelated, Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers, and more.

See the lineup below and explore more on their platform. One can also see our weekly streaming picks here.

25 Ways to Quit Smoking, Bill Plympton, 1989

The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T, Roy Rowland, 1953

The Angel Levine, Ján Kadár, 1970

Any Number Can Win, Henri Verneuil, 1963

Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, 2019

Brazil, Terry Gilliam, 1985

The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, Fred Schepisi, 1978

Cheatin’, Bill Plympton, 2013

Comic Book Confidential, Ron Mann, 1988

The Cow Who Wanted to Be a Hamburger, Bill Plympton, 2010

Criss Cross, Robert Siodmak, 1949

Cutaway, Kazik Radwanski, 2014

The Deep, Peter Yates, 1977

Devil’s Doorway, Anthony Mann, 1950

The Devil’s Playground, Fred Schepisi, 1976

Don’s Party, Bruce Beresford, 1976

Exporting Raymond, Phil Rosenthal, 2010

The Fan and the Flower, Bill Plympton, 2005

Father of My Children, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2009

Un flic, Jean-Pierre Melville, 1972

Gallipoli, Peter Weir, 1981

Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973

The Getting of Wisdom, Bruce Beresford, 1977

The Girl on a Motorcycle, Jack Cardiff, 1968

Goodbye First Love, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2011

Guard Dog, Bill Plympton, 2004

Guide Dog, Bill Plympton, 2006

Hair High, Bill Plympton, 2004

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Stephen Cone, 2015

Horn Dog, Bill Plympton, 2009

Hot Dog, Bill Plympton, 2008

How to Kiss, Bill Plympton, 1988

How to Make Love to a Woman, Bill Plympton, 1996

I Married a Strange Person!, Bill Plympton, 1997

Idiots and Angels, Bill Plympton, 2008

Imagine the Sound, Ron Mann, 1981

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, Julien Faraut, 2018

The Killers, Robert Siodmak, 1946

Kings Row, Sam Wood, 1942

Le cercle rouge, Jean-Pierre Melville, 1970

The Little Prince, Stanley Donen, 1974

The Lonedale Operator, Michael Almereyda, 2018

Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978

Mad Max, George Miller, 1979

The Magnificent Ambersons, Orson Welles, 1942

Money Movers, Bruce Beresford, 1978

Mr. Klein, Joseph Losey, 1976

Mutant Aliens, Bill Plympton, 2001

Mynarski Death Plummet, Matthew Rankin, 2014

Newsfront, Phillip Noyce, 1978

Once a Thief, Ralph Nelson, 1965

One of Those Days, Bill Plympton, 1988

Only Angels Have Wings, Howard Hawks, 1939

Personal Problems, Bill Gunn, 1980

Phantom Lady, Robert Siodmak, 1944

Poetry in Motion, Ron Mann, 1982

Princess Cyd, Stephen Cone, 2017

Puberty Blues, Bruce Beresford, 1981

Push Comes to Shove, Bill Plympton, 1991

Revengeance, Bill Plympton and Jim Lujan, 2016

Rocco and His Brothers, Luchino Visconti, 1960

Santa, the Fascist Years, Bill Plympton, 2008

The Secret Garden, Fred M. Wilcox, 1949

Sex and Violence, Bill Plympton, 1997

Sightseers, Ben Wheatley, 2012**

Starstruck, Gillian Armstrong, 1982

Storm Boy, Henri Safran, 1976

Sullivan’s Travels, Preston Sturges, 1941

Sunday Too Far Away, Ken Hannam, 1975

Sun Don’t Shine, Amy Seimetz, 2012

Things to Come, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2016

The Tune, Bill Plympton, 1992

Twist, Ron Mann, 1992

Unrelated, Joanna Hogg, 2007

Voices of Kidnapping, Ryan McKenna, 2017

The Widow Couderc, Pierre Granier-Deferre, 1971

The Wise Kids, Stephen Cone, 2011

The Wiseman, Bill Plympton, 1991

The Year of Living Dangerously, Peter Weir, 1982

Your Face, Bill Plympton, 1987

**Available in the U.S. only