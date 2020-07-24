If you’re looking to dive into the best of independent and foreign filmmaking, The Criterion Channel has announced their August 2020 lineup. The impressive slate includes retrospectives dedicated to Mia Hansen-Løve, Bill Gunn, Stephen Cone, Terry Gilliam, Wim Wenders, Alain Delon, Bill Plympton, Les Blank, and more.
In terms of new releases, they also have Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles’ Bacurau, the fascinating documentary John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, the Kenyan LGBTQ drama Rafiki, and more. There’s also a series on Australian New Wave with films by Gillian Armstrong, Bruce Beresford, David Gulpilil, and Peter Weir, as well as one on bad vacations with Joanna Hogg’s Unrelated, Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers, and more.
See the lineup below and explore more on their platform. One can also see our weekly streaming picks here.
25 Ways to Quit Smoking, Bill Plympton, 1989
The 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T, Roy Rowland, 1953
The Angel Levine, Ján Kadár, 1970
Any Number Can Win, Henri Verneuil, 1963
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, 2019
Brazil, Terry Gilliam, 1985
The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith, Fred Schepisi, 1978
Cheatin’, Bill Plympton, 2013
Comic Book Confidential, Ron Mann, 1988
The Cow Who Wanted to Be a Hamburger, Bill Plympton, 2010
Criss Cross, Robert Siodmak, 1949
Cutaway, Kazik Radwanski, 2014
The Deep, Peter Yates, 1977
Devil’s Doorway, Anthony Mann, 1950
The Devil’s Playground, Fred Schepisi, 1976
Don’s Party, Bruce Beresford, 1976
Exporting Raymond, Phil Rosenthal, 2010
The Fan and the Flower, Bill Plympton, 2005
Father of My Children, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2009
Un flic, Jean-Pierre Melville, 1972
Gallipoli, Peter Weir, 1981
Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973
The Getting of Wisdom, Bruce Beresford, 1977
The Girl on a Motorcycle, Jack Cardiff, 1968
Goodbye First Love, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2011
Guard Dog, Bill Plympton, 2004
Guide Dog, Bill Plympton, 2006
Hair High, Bill Plympton, 2004
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party, Stephen Cone, 2015
Horn Dog, Bill Plympton, 2009
Hot Dog, Bill Plympton, 2008
How to Kiss, Bill Plympton, 1988
How to Make Love to a Woman, Bill Plympton, 1996
I Married a Strange Person!, Bill Plympton, 1997
Idiots and Angels, Bill Plympton, 2008
Imagine the Sound, Ron Mann, 1981
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection, Julien Faraut, 2018
The Killers, Robert Siodmak, 1946
Kings Row, Sam Wood, 1942
Le cercle rouge, Jean-Pierre Melville, 1970
The Little Prince, Stanley Donen, 1974
The Lonedale Operator, Michael Almereyda, 2018
Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978
Mad Max, George Miller, 1979
The Magnificent Ambersons, Orson Welles, 1942
Money Movers, Bruce Beresford, 1978
Mr. Klein, Joseph Losey, 1976
Mutant Aliens, Bill Plympton, 2001
Mynarski Death Plummet, Matthew Rankin, 2014
Newsfront, Phillip Noyce, 1978
Once a Thief, Ralph Nelson, 1965
One of Those Days, Bill Plympton, 1988
Only Angels Have Wings, Howard Hawks, 1939
Personal Problems, Bill Gunn, 1980
Phantom Lady, Robert Siodmak, 1944
Poetry in Motion, Ron Mann, 1982
Princess Cyd, Stephen Cone, 2017
Puberty Blues, Bruce Beresford, 1981
Push Comes to Shove, Bill Plympton, 1991
Revengeance, Bill Plympton and Jim Lujan, 2016
Rocco and His Brothers, Luchino Visconti, 1960
Santa, the Fascist Years, Bill Plympton, 2008
The Secret Garden, Fred M. Wilcox, 1949
Sex and Violence, Bill Plympton, 1997
Sightseers, Ben Wheatley, 2012**
Starstruck, Gillian Armstrong, 1982
Storm Boy, Henri Safran, 1976
Sullivan’s Travels, Preston Sturges, 1941
Sunday Too Far Away, Ken Hannam, 1975
Sun Don’t Shine, Amy Seimetz, 2012
Things to Come, Mia Hansen-Løve, 2016
The Tune, Bill Plympton, 1992
Twist, Ron Mann, 1992
Unrelated, Joanna Hogg, 2007
Voices of Kidnapping, Ryan McKenna, 2017
The Widow Couderc, Pierre Granier-Deferre, 1971
The Wise Kids, Stephen Cone, 2011
The Wiseman, Bill Plympton, 1991
The Year of Living Dangerously, Peter Weir, 1982
Your Face, Bill Plympton, 1987
**Available in the U.S. only