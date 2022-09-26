Though their “’80s Horror” lineup would constitute enough of a Halloween push, the Criterion Channel enter October all guns blazing. The month’s lineup also includes a 19-movie vampire series running from 1931’s Dracula (English and Spanish both) to 2014’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, the collection in-between including Herzog’s Nosferatu, Near Dark, and Let the Right One In. Last year’s “Universal Horror” collection returns, a 17-title Ishirō Honda retrospective has been set, and a few genre titles stand alone: Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, The House of the Devil, and Island of Lost Souls.

Streaming premieres include restorations of Tsai Ming-liang’s Vive L’amour and Ed Lachman’s Lou Reed / John Cale concert film Songs for Drella; October’s Criterion editions are Samuel Fuller’s Forty Guns, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover, Haxan, and My Own Private Idaho. Meanwhile, Ari Aster has curated an “Adventures in Moviegoing” that gives Criterion debuts to Black Book and The Headless Woman.

See the full list of October titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

Atragon, Ishiro Honda, 1963

August 32nd on Earth, Denis Villeneuve, 1998

Basket Case, Frank Henenlotter, 1982

Black Book, Paul Verhoeven, 2006

The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934

Blackenstein, William A. Levey, 1973

Blacula, William Crain, 1972

The Blob, Chuck Russell, 1988

Blood & Donuts, Holly Dale, 1995*

Blood and Sand, Rouben Mamoulian, 1941

Brain Damage, Frank Henenlotter, 1988

Bride of Frankenstein, James Whale, 1935

Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982

Caught, Max Ophuls, 1949*

Celia, Ann Turner, 1989

Cosmos, Marie-Julie Dallaire, Manon Briand, Jennifer Alleyn, Arto Paragamian, André Turpin, and Denis Villeneuve, 1996

Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jack Arnold, 1954

The Criminals, Serhat Karaaslan, 2020

Dead & Buried, Gary Sherman, 1981

Deep Cover, Bill Duke, 1992

Dogora, Ishiro Honda, 1964

Dracula, Tod Browning, 1931

Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary, Guy Maddin, 2002

Dracula (Spanish-language version), George Melford, 1931

Dream Demon, Harley Cokeliss, 1988

Dries, Reiner Holzemer, 2017

Estonia Dreams of Eurovision!, Marina Zenovich, 2002

The Fan, Edward Bianchi, 1981

Fascination, Jean Rollin, 1979

Forty Guns, Samuel Fuller, 1957

Frankenstein, James Whale, 1931

Frankenstein vs. Baragon, Ishiro Honda, 1965

The Funhouse, Tobe Hooper, 1981

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Ana Lily Amirpour, 2014

The Headless Woman, Lucrecia Martel, 2008

Heroin, Jessica Beshir, 2017

He Who Dances on Wood, Jessica Beshir, 2016

The Hidden, Jack Sholder, 1987

Hot Mother, Lucy Knox, 2020

The House by the Cemetery, Lucio Fulci, 1981

The House of the Devil, Ti West, 2009

Hush . . . Hush, Sweet Charlotte, Robert Aldrich, 1964

I Am Another You, Nanfu Wang, 2017

Independent’s Day, Marina Zenovich, 1997

Inferno, Dario Argento, 1980

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince, Charles Officer, 2018*

The Invisible Man, James Whale, 1933

Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932

Isle of the Dead, Mark Robson, 1945

The Keep, Michael Mann, 1983

Lady in a Cage, Walter Grauman, 1964

The Lair of the White Worm, Ken Russell, 1988

Let the Right One In, Tomas Alfredson, 2008*

Life, Animated, Roger Ross Williams, 2016

The Living Dead Girl, Jean Rollin, 1982

Maelström, Denis Villeneuve, 2000

Matango, Ishiro Honda, 1963

The Mummy, Karl Freund, 1932

The Mysterians, Ishiro Honda, 1957

My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991

Near Dark, Kathryn Bigelow, 1987

Next of Kin, Tony Williams, 1982

Nosferatu the Vampyre, Werner Herzog, 1979

Panic in the Streets, Elia Kazan, 1950

Performance, Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg, 1970

Prince of Darkness, John Carpenter, 1987

Q: The Winged Serpent, Larry Cohen, 1982

The Raven, Lew Landers, 1935

Road Games, Richard Franklin, 1981

Sierra, Sander Joon, 2022

Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982

Society, Brian Yuzna, 1989

Songs for Drella, Ed Lachman, 1990

Sounder, Martin Ritt, 1972

Space Amoeba, Ishiro Honda, 1970

still/here, Vlad Feier, 2020

Strange Behavior, Michael Laughlin, 1981

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne, Walerian Borowczyk, 1981

Supergirl, Jessie Auritt, 1984

Superior, Erin Vassilopoulos, 2021

Superior, Erin Vassilopoulos, 2015

Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Shinya Tsukamoto, 1989

Thirst, Park Chan-wook, 2009

Vampire’s Kiss, Robert Bierman, 1989

Varan the Unbelievable, Ishiro Honda, 1958

The Velvet Vampire, Stephanie Rothman, 1971

Vive L’Amour, Tsai Ming-liang, 1994

Warsha, Dania Bdeir, 2022

White of the Eye, Donald Cammell, 1987

Who Is Bernard Tapie?, Marina Zenovich, 2001

Wolfen, Michael Wadleigh, 1981

The Wolf Man, George Waggner

*Available in the U.S. only