Though their “’80s Horror” lineup would constitute enough of a Halloween push, the Criterion Channel enter October all guns blazing. The month’s lineup also includes a 19-movie vampire series running from 1931’s Dracula (English and Spanish both) to 2014’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, the collection in-between including Herzog’s Nosferatu, Near Dark, and Let the Right One In. Last year’s “Universal Horror” collection returns, a 17-title Ishirō Honda retrospective has been set, and a few genre titles stand alone: Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte, The House of the Devil, and Island of Lost Souls.
Streaming premieres include restorations of Tsai Ming-liang’s Vive L’amour and Ed Lachman’s Lou Reed / John Cale concert film Songs for Drella; October’s Criterion editions are Samuel Fuller’s Forty Guns, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover, Haxan, and My Own Private Idaho. Meanwhile, Ari Aster has curated an “Adventures in Moviegoing” that gives Criterion debuts to Black Book and The Headless Woman.
See the full list of October titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.
Atragon, Ishiro Honda, 1963
August 32nd on Earth, Denis Villeneuve, 1998
Basket Case, Frank Henenlotter, 1982
Black Book, Paul Verhoeven, 2006
The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934
Blackenstein, William A. Levey, 1973
Blacula, William Crain, 1972
The Blob, Chuck Russell, 1988
Blood & Donuts, Holly Dale, 1995*
Blood and Sand, Rouben Mamoulian, 1941
Brain Damage, Frank Henenlotter, 1988
Bride of Frankenstein, James Whale, 1935
Cat People, Paul Schrader, 1982
Caught, Max Ophuls, 1949*
Celia, Ann Turner, 1989
Cosmos, Marie-Julie Dallaire, Manon Briand, Jennifer Alleyn, Arto Paragamian, André Turpin, and Denis Villeneuve, 1996
Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jack Arnold, 1954
The Criminals, Serhat Karaaslan, 2020
Dead & Buried, Gary Sherman, 1981
Deep Cover, Bill Duke, 1992
Dogora, Ishiro Honda, 1964
Dracula, Tod Browning, 1931
Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary, Guy Maddin, 2002
Dracula (Spanish-language version), George Melford, 1931
Dream Demon, Harley Cokeliss, 1988
Dries, Reiner Holzemer, 2017
Estonia Dreams of Eurovision!, Marina Zenovich, 2002
The Fan, Edward Bianchi, 1981
Fascination, Jean Rollin, 1979
Forty Guns, Samuel Fuller, 1957
Frankenstein, James Whale, 1931
Frankenstein vs. Baragon, Ishiro Honda, 1965
The Funhouse, Tobe Hooper, 1981
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Ana Lily Amirpour, 2014
The Headless Woman, Lucrecia Martel, 2008
Heroin, Jessica Beshir, 2017
He Who Dances on Wood, Jessica Beshir, 2016
The Hidden, Jack Sholder, 1987
Hot Mother, Lucy Knox, 2020
The House by the Cemetery, Lucio Fulci, 1981
The House of the Devil, Ti West, 2009
Hush . . . Hush, Sweet Charlotte, Robert Aldrich, 1964
I Am Another You, Nanfu Wang, 2017
Independent’s Day, Marina Zenovich, 1997
Inferno, Dario Argento, 1980
Invisible Essence: The Little Prince, Charles Officer, 2018*
The Invisible Man, James Whale, 1933
Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932
Isle of the Dead, Mark Robson, 1945
The Keep, Michael Mann, 1983
Lady in a Cage, Walter Grauman, 1964
The Lair of the White Worm, Ken Russell, 1988
Let the Right One In, Tomas Alfredson, 2008*
Life, Animated, Roger Ross Williams, 2016
The Living Dead Girl, Jean Rollin, 1982
Maelström, Denis Villeneuve, 2000
Matango, Ishiro Honda, 1963
The Mummy, Karl Freund, 1932
The Mysterians, Ishiro Honda, 1957
My Own Private Idaho, Gus Van Sant, 1991
Near Dark, Kathryn Bigelow, 1987
Next of Kin, Tony Williams, 1982
Nosferatu the Vampyre, Werner Herzog, 1979
Panic in the Streets, Elia Kazan, 1950
Performance, Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg, 1970
Prince of Darkness, John Carpenter, 1987
Q: The Winged Serpent, Larry Cohen, 1982
The Raven, Lew Landers, 1935
Road Games, Richard Franklin, 1981
Sierra, Sander Joon, 2022
Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982
Society, Brian Yuzna, 1989
Songs for Drella, Ed Lachman, 1990
Sounder, Martin Ritt, 1972
Space Amoeba, Ishiro Honda, 1970
still/here, Vlad Feier, 2020
Strange Behavior, Michael Laughlin, 1981
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Miss Osbourne, Walerian Borowczyk, 1981
Supergirl, Jessie Auritt, 1984
Superior, Erin Vassilopoulos, 2021
Superior, Erin Vassilopoulos, 2015
Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Shinya Tsukamoto, 1989
Thirst, Park Chan-wook, 2009
Vampire’s Kiss, Robert Bierman, 1989
Varan the Unbelievable, Ishiro Honda, 1958
The Velvet Vampire, Stephanie Rothman, 1971
Vive L’Amour, Tsai Ming-liang, 1994
Warsha, Dania Bdeir, 2022
White of the Eye, Donald Cammell, 1987
Who Is Bernard Tapie?, Marina Zenovich, 2001
Wolfen, Michael Wadleigh, 1981
The Wolf Man, George Waggner
*Available in the U.S. only