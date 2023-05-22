Just in time for Succession‘s end, let’s look at method acting. The Criterion Channel are highlighting the controversial practice in a 27-film series centered on Brando, Newman, Nicholson, and many other’s embodiment of “an intensely personal, internalized, and naturalistic approach to performance.” That series makes mention of Marilyn Monroe, who gets her own, 11-title highlight––the iconic (Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch, The Misfits) commingling with deeper cuts (Fritz Lang’s Clash By Night, Joshua Logan’s Bus Stop).
Pride Month offers “Masc,” a consideration of “trans men, butch lesbians, and gender-nonconforming heroes” onscreen; the Michael Koresky-curated Queersighted returning with a study of the gay best friend (the Paul Newman-directed Rachel, Rachel and George A. Romero’s Knightriders being two surprises); and the 20-film “LGBTQ+ Favorites.” Louis Garrel’s delightful The Innocent (about which I talked to him here), the director’s cut of Gregg Araki’s The Doom Generation, and Stanley Kwan’s hugely underseen Lan Yu make streaming premieres, while Araki’s Totally F***ed Up and Mysterious Skin also get a run. Criterion Editions include Five Easy Pieces, On the Waterfront, Bringing Up Baby, The Graduate, Jack Garfein’s Something Wild.
See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.
Back By Popular Demand
Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975
Safe, Todd Haynes, 1995
To Die For, Gus Van Sant, 1995
Premiering In June
12 Angry Men, Sidney Lumet, 1957
Adam’s Rib, George Cukor, 1949
The Aggressives, Daniel Peddle, 2005
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Martin Scorsese, 1974
All About Eve, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1950
Basic Instinct, Paul Verhoeven, 1992*
Breakfast for Two, Alfred Santell, 1937
Bringing Up Baby, Howard Hawks, 1938*
Bus Stop, Joshua Logan, 1956
By Hook or By Crook, Harry Dodge and Silas Howard, 2001
Carnal Knowledge, Mike Nichols, 1971
Chavela, Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi, 2017
Clash by Night, Fritz Lang, 1952
Cool Hand Luke, Stuart Rosenberg, 1967
Don’t Bother to Knock, Roy Ward Baker, 1952
The Doom Generation, Gregg Araki, 1995
Dressed In Blue, Antonio Giménez Rico, 1983
Easy Living, Mitchell Leisen, 1937*
Fifth Avenue Girl, Gregory La Cava, 1939
The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam, 1991
Five Easy Pieces, Bob Rafelson, 1970
The French Connection, William Friedkin, 1971
Fresh Kill, Shu Lea Chang, 1994
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953
The Goddess, John Cromwell, 1958
The Graduate, Mike Nichols, 1967
The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Jeanie Finlay, 2013
Greetings From Washington, D.C., Rob Epstein, Frances Reid, Greta Schiller, and Lucy Winer, 1981
The Haunting, Robert Wise, 1963
How to Marry a Millionaire, Jean Negulesco, 1953
Humoresque, Jean Negulesco, 1946
I Called Him Morgan, Kasper Collin, 2016*
Ifé, H. Lenn Keller, 1993
In the Heat of the Night, Norman Jewison, 1967
Knightriders, George A. Romero, 1981
Lan Yu, Stanley Kwan, 2001
Lifetime Guarantee: Phranc’s Adventure in Plastic, Lisa Udelson, 2001
The Mad Miss Manton, Leigh Jason, 1938
Maggots and Men, Cary Cronenwett, 2009
Max, Monika Treut, 1992
Meet Marlon Brando, Albert Maysles, David Maysles, and Charlotte Zwerin, 1966
The Misfits, John Huston, 1961
Monkey Business, Howard Hawks, 1952
Monsieur Le Butch, Jude Dry, 2022
Mysterious Skin, Gregg Araki, 2004
The Naked Spur, Anthony Mann, 1953
Niagara, Henry Hathaway, 1953
Night Moves, Arthur Penn, 1975
No Ordinary Man, Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt, 2021
On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954
Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Jeanie Finlay, 2015
The Pawnbroker, Sidney Lumet, 1964
Pete, Bret “Brook” Parker, 2022
A Place in the Sun, George Stevens, 1951
Rachel, Rachel, Paul Newman, 1968
Reds, Warren Beatty, 1981*
Resurrection, Daniel Petrie, 1980*
River of No Return, Otto Preminger, 1954
Safe, Todd Haynes, 1995
The Seven Year Itch, Billy Wilder, 1955
Shinjuku Boys, Kim Longinotto and Jano Williams, 1995
Sing and Like It, William A. Seiter, 1934
Six Degrees of Separation, Fred Schepisi, 1993
So Pretty, Jessica Dunn Rovinelli, 2019
Something Wild, Jack Garfein, 1961
Sound It Out, Jeanie Finlay, 2011
Southern Comfort, Kate Davis, 2001
Splendor in the Grass, Elia Kazan, 1961
Stafford’s Story, Susan Muska, 1992
The Strange One, Jack Garfein, 1957
Stud Life, Campbell X, 2012
To Die For, Gus Van Sant, 1995
Tongues Untied, Marlon Riggs, 1989
Totally F***ed Up, Gregg Araki, 1993
Trans, Sophie E. Constantinou, 1994
Tricia’s Wedding, Milton Miron, 1971
Vamónos, Marvin Lemus, 2016
Vera, Sérgio Toledo, 1986
A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here, Érica Sarmet, 2021
What’s Up, Doc?, Peter Bogdanovich, 1972
*Available in the U.S. only