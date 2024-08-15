Marking perhaps their biggest 4K month yet, the Criterion Collection’s November lineup runs between some of the company’s oldest titles, flagship newer(ish) releases, and a contemporary auteur’s career peak. The inevitable (but welcome!) follow-up to Janus’ theatrical rerelease is a big upgrade for Seven Samurai, Criterion’s second-ever DVD release––hopefully this portends Grand Illusion someday soon. Likewise, Godzilla grows from format to format as if an irradiated lizard.

Two movies somehow not in the Criterion Collection despite every neuron telling me otherwise, Howard Hawks’ Scarface gets 2,160 pixels, nearly equal to the number of bullets sprayed from Tony Camonte’s Tommy gun; and Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon. Onto movies in color: William Wyler’s Funny Girl should only look dazzling in such resolution, while The Shape of Water means you now need two (mutilated, monstrous) hands to count the number of Guillermo del Toro films given Criterion’s anointment.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: