The Criterion Channel’s at its best when October rolls around, consistently engaging in the strongest horror line-ups of any streamer. 2024 will bring more than a few iterations of their spooky programming: “Horror F/X” highlights the best effects-based scares through the likes of Romero, Cronenberg, Lynch, Tobe Hooper, James Whale; “Witches” does what it says on the tin (and inside the tin is the underrated Italian anthology film featuring Clint Eastwood cuckolded by Batman); “Japanese Horror” runs the gamut of classics (Kaneto Shindo, Kurosawa, Miike, Ring); a Stephen King series puts John Carpenter and The Lawnmower Man on equal playing ground; October’s Criterion Editions are Rosemary’s Baby, Night of the Hunter, Häxan; a made-for-TV duo includes Carpenter’s underrated Someone’s Watching Me! (exclamation point the film’s, but in effect mine too); meanwhile, The Wailing and The Babadook stream alongside a collection of Cronenberg and Stephanie Rothman titles.

Otherwise, Winona Ryder and Raúl Juliá are given retrospectives, as are filmmakers Arthur J. Bressan Jr. and Lionel Rogosin.

See the full lineup below and more at the Criterion Channel:

The Age of Innocence, Martin Scorsese, 1993

Alison’s Birthday, Ian Coughlan, 1981

Arab Israeli Dialogue, Lionel Rogosin, 1974

Audition, Takashi Miike, 2001

Autumn in New York, Joan Chen, 2000

The Babadook, Jennifer Kent, 2014

Black Fantasy, Lionel Rogosin, 1972

Black Roots, Lionel Rogosin, 1970

Black Sunday, Mario Bava, 1960

Bride of Frankenstein, James Whale, 1935

Bright Future, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2003

Buddies, Arthur J. Bressan Jr., 1985

Christine, John Carpenter, 1983

The Company of Wolves, Neil Jordan, 1984

Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jack Arnold, 1954*

Creepy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2016

The Crucible, Nicholas Hytner, 1996

The Curse of the Werewolf, Terence Fischer, 1961

Dark Water, Hideo Nakata, 2002

Day of the Dead, George A. Romero, 1985

Il demonio, Brunello Rondi, 1963

Dolores Claiborne, Taylor Hackford, 1995

The Entity, Sidney J. Furie, 1982

The Fly, David Cronenberg, 1986

The Fog, John Carpenter, 1980

Frankenstein, James Whale, 1931

Gay USA, Arthur J. Bressan Jr., 1978

The Girl on the Broomstick, Václav Vorlíček, 1972

Good Times, Wonderful Times, Lionel Rogosin, 1965

Heathers, Michael Lehmann, 1989

How Do You Like Them Bananas?, Lionel Rogosin, 1966

Ichi the Killer, Takeshi Miike, 2001

Island of Lost Souls, Erle C. Kenton, 1932

Ju-On: The Grudge, Takashi Shimizu, 2002

Ju-On: The Grudge 2, Takashi Shimizu, 2003

Kiss of the Spider Woman, Héctor Babenco, 1985

The Lawnmower Man, Brett Leonard, 1992

Lifeforce, Tobe Hooper, 1985

The Love Witch, Anna Biller, 2016

Mermaids, Richard Benjamin, 1990

The Night of the Hunter, Charles Laughton, 1955

Out, Lionel Rogosin, 1957

Oysters Are in Season, Lionel Rogosin, 1966

Pulse, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2001*

Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977

Reality Bites, Ben Stiller, 1994*

Ring, Hideo Nakata, 1998

Rosemary’s Baby, Roman Polanski, 1968

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Tibor Takács, 1996

Secret Window, David Koepp, 2004

Someone’s Watching Me!, John Carpenter, 1978

The Spell, Lee Philips, 1977

Spider Baby, Jack Hill, 1967

The Student Nurses, Stephanie Rothman, 1970

Sullivan’s Travels, Preston Sturges, 1941

Suspiria, Dario Argento, 1977

Tetsuo: The Iron Man, Shinya Tsukamoto, 1989

The Velvet Vampire, Stephanie Rothman, 1971

Viy, Konstantin Yershov and Georgi Kropachyov, 1967

The Wailing, Na Hong-jin, 2016

Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael, Jim Abrahams, 1990

The Witches, Mauro Bolognini, Vittorio De Sica, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Franco Rossi, and Luchino Visconti, 1967

The Witches, Nicolas Roeg, 1990

Woodcutters of the Deep South, Lionel Rogosin, 1973

*Available in the U.S. only