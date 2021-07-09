Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today, Conor and I try to ice skate uphill to talk about Wesley Snipes! Our Snipes B-Sides include: Boiling Point, Drop Zone, U.S. Marshals, and The Art of War. The action star broke onto the scene in the mid-80s, turned heads with Major League, then dished out a slew of hits.

We discuss what makes Snipes the perfect action star, what changed for his career (good and bad) in the late ‘90s, and his recent Hollywood comeback.

Additional topics include Snipes’ amazing character names (Flipper Purify! John Cutter!), his multi-hyphenate accomplishments, and the high energy that often separates him from the fray.

