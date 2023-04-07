Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we discuss one of our biggest, most enduring movie stars: Sandra Bullock! To do this, we’ve brought our good friend and the co-host of the great Almost Major podcast: Kevin Tudor!

Our B-Sides today include: Love Potion No. 9, 28 Days, The Lake House, and Our Brand Is Crisis. We dig into Bullock’s peaks and valleys as a star, her humble beginnings on TV (she played Tess on the TV adaptation of Working Girl!), and her breakout mid-90s.

We marvel at the incredible misogyny-tinged criticism she endured early on in her career, wonder if we’ll ever see the short film she directed, and discuss why we love (or don’t love!) The Lake House. Trust us, our brands are most assuredly… crisis.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: