Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

And today we are fortunate enough to speak with Adrien Brody himself about his new film Clean (which he stars in, produced, co-wrote, and composed), along with some of the more memorable B-Sides from earlier in his career. These highlights include Love The Hard Way, Detachment, and Cadillac Records (currently on Netflix as we publish this! Watch it!).

We dive into all of the work that went in to getting Clean made and into movie theaters, Brody’s deep bench of B-Side movies (The Last Time I Committed Suicide, Liberty Heights, Bread & Roses), and the enduring New York City setting in Love The Hard Way.

Clean is currently in theaters and everywhere you rent and buy movies.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: