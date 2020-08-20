In a year like 2020, anything can happen. With that, so comes the news that Sean Baker has found his follow-up to The Florida Project: a documentary on Bella Thorne’s experience on OnlyFans, the adult subscription service where the actress recently launched an account.

Paper Mag revealed the news of the collaboration, in which the Florida-born Thorne said she’s a “huge fan” of Sean Baker’s films, and that they share “the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics.”

Thorne recently made her debut film with the short Her & Him, which was released on Pornhub and racked up a handful of AVN Award nominations. Baker is also a fan of the former Disney Channel star’s work, praising Assassination Nation on Letterboxd. Thorne shared additional enthusiasm for the collaboration with her 23.5 million followers on Instagram, saying, “I’m excited to talk about the politics behind female body shaming & sex!!! With the amazing director sean baker who I’m proud to call my friend ❤️”

Back in 2018, Baker revealed he was also developing a “character-driven drama set against the backdrop of the current opioid epidemic in the US” and that he may shoot another film back-to-back. We haven’t heard updates on either project since, so we can consider this foray into non-fiction filmmaking officially his next movie and perhaps an easier production to get off the ground in the age of the pandemic.

As we await the documentary, check out Baker’s recent conversation with Abel Ferrara on Tommaso.