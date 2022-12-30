Following his best film, the delightfully dark and humorous character study Red Rocket, we’ve been waiting to see what Sean Baker would tackle next. On the heels of the Criterion release of his early film Take Out, it’s now been revealed he’ll start production on a new feature titled Anora this spring. While no other details are currently available, expect a 2024 premiere for the project. [Production Weekly via Cinema Solace]

In other news, Beginning director Dea Kulumbegashvili has set her next film with Those Who Find Me. Cineuropa (via IONCINEMA) reports the film, which will kick off production in March, follows a “gynecologist obstetrician working in the only hospital in a provincial town, who is unconditionally committed to her Hippocratic Oath, even if it means carrying out illegal abortions…”

They also report that Alain Guiraudie, whose latest film Nobody’s Hero still awaits a U.S. release, is embarking on his feature Miséricorde. Set to begin production in September, the film will follow the 30-year-old Jérémie “who returns to Saint-Martial in the Massif Central region for an old friend’s funeral. In this village where so much goes unsaid, he must contend with rumors and suspicion, until he commits an irreparable act and finds himself at the center of a police investigation…”

Working at quite a nimble pace, Quentin Dupieux has wrapped his latest feature after premiering two others in the past year. Cineuropa reports Daaaaaali!, starring Anaïs Demoustier, Gilles Lellouche, Pierre Niney, Alain Chabat, Edouard Baer, Pio Marmaï and Jonathan Cohen, follows “a French journalist who meets Salvador Dali on various occasions for a documentary project.”

Lastly, in a very small update, Netflix’s Scott Stuber has told Business Insider he’s talking with Greta Gerwig about an undisclosed new project for the streaming giant, along with reuniting with Guillermo Del Toro, whose Pinocchio arrived earlier this month, and David Fincher, whose The Killer arrives on Netflix in 2023.