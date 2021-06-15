It’s been such a long wait for the release of the new film from Wes Anderson that the filmmaker himself is already prepping to shoot his next film this summer. 2021, however, is finally the year of The French Dispatch and ahead of a Cannes Film Festival debut, a stateside premiere at New York Film Festival, and a release on October 22, we’ve now got another tease in the form of the official soundtrack details and a preview.

Made up of 25 tracks, the score comes from Anderson’s recent frequent collaborator Alexandre Desplat as well piano solos performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet, notes Film Music Reporter, who revealed the first details. Also including songs by Grace Jones, Ennio Morricone, Jarvis Cocker, Chantal Goya, and more, we’ve collected the currently available tracks on a Spotify playlist. The tracklist itself also gives some hints at what to expect from the story with car chases, kidnapping, snipers, cooking, and some nudity.

As we await soundtrack release details, check out the tracklist, Spotify playlist, and cover art below.

1. Obituary

2. After You’ve Gone – Gene Austin, Candy And CoCo

3. Simone, Naked, Cell Block-J, Hobby Room

4. Fiasco – Gus Viseur

5. Moses Rosenthaler

6. I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango) – Grace Jones

7. Mouthwash De Menthe

8. Sonata for Mandolin and Guitar A-Dur K.331, Adagio – Boris Bjoern Bagger, Detlef Tewes

9. Cadazio Uncles and Nephew Gallery

10. “Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase)” – Mario Nascimbene

11. The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection

12. L’Ultima Volta – Ennio Morricone

13. Tu M’as Trop Menti – Chantal Goya

14. J’en déduis que je t’aime – Charles Aznavour

15. Fugue No.2 in C minor [The Well-Tempered Clavier – Book 2 BWV 871] – The Swingle Singers

16. Adagio – Georges Delerue

17. Police Cooking

18. The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner

19. Kidnappers Lair

20. A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan

21. Blackbird Pie

22. Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers and the Jeroboam

23. Animated Car Chase

24. Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing…)

25. Aline – Jarvis Cocker

Listen to a preview below.