It’s been such a long wait for the release of the new film from Wes Anderson that the filmmaker himself is already prepping to shoot his next film this summer. 2021, however, is finally the year of The French Dispatch and ahead of a Cannes Film Festival debut, a stateside premiere at New York Film Festival, and a release on October 22, we’ve now got another tease in the form of the official soundtrack details and a preview.
Made up of 25 tracks, the score comes from Anderson’s recent frequent collaborator Alexandre Desplat as well piano solos performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet, notes Film Music Reporter, who revealed the first details. Also including songs by Grace Jones, Ennio Morricone, Jarvis Cocker, Chantal Goya, and more, we’ve collected the currently available tracks on a Spotify playlist. The tracklist itself also gives some hints at what to expect from the story with car chases, kidnapping, snipers, cooking, and some nudity.
As we await soundtrack release details, check out the tracklist, Spotify playlist, and cover art below.
1. Obituary
2. After You’ve Gone – Gene Austin, Candy And CoCo
3. Simone, Naked, Cell Block-J, Hobby Room
4. Fiasco – Gus Viseur
5. Moses Rosenthaler
6. I’ve Seen That Face Before (Libertango) – Grace Jones
7. Mouthwash De Menthe
8. Sonata for Mandolin and Guitar A-Dur K.331, Adagio – Boris Bjoern Bagger, Detlef Tewes
9. Cadazio Uncles and Nephew Gallery
10. “Inseguimento al Taxi (The Chase)” – Mario Nascimbene
11. The Berensen Lectures at the Clampette Collection
12. L’Ultima Volta – Ennio Morricone
13. Tu M’as Trop Menti – Chantal Goya
14. J’en déduis que je t’aime – Charles Aznavour
15. Fugue No.2 in C minor [The Well-Tempered Clavier – Book 2 BWV 871] – The Swingle Singers
16. Adagio – Georges Delerue
17. Police Cooking
18. The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner
19. Kidnappers Lair
20. A Multi-Pronged Battle Plan
21. Blackbird Pie
22. Commandos, Guerillas, Snipers, Climbers and the Jeroboam
23. Animated Car Chase
24. Lt. Nescaffier (Seeking Something Missing…)
25. Aline – Jarvis Cocker
Listen to a preview below.