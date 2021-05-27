In another summer full of sequels, superheroes, and rehashes when it comes to studio offerings, only a few tentpoles have stood out as our summer movie preview attests. While he may not have wholly returned to his glory days, M. Night Shyamalan has had a career rebound the past few years and his next project is quite intriguing.

Bringing together Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, and Eliza Scanlen, Old is set on a tropical beach whose inhabitants start aging rapidly. After a mysterious Super Bowl spot setting the stage, Universal has now released the first full trailer for the film, scripted by Shyamalan and based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters.

Watch below.

Old opens on July 23.