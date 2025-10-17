NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

My Dylan-scored cut of Tod Browning’s The Unknown has one more screening on Saturday.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete João César Monteiro retrospective begins (watch our exclusive trailer debut).

Japan Society

In perhaps the best series of the year, Japanese teacher and critic Shiguéhiko Hasumi has programmed Another History of the Movie in America and Japan, featuring films by Naruse, Ford, Robert Aldrich, and more.

Roxy Cinema

The second Downtown Festival ends with Oasis: First Night Live at Knebworth Park, while Andrei Rublev plays on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

A new 35mm print of Robert Downey Sr’s Greaser’s Palace begins a run; a Monika Truet retrospective continues.

Film Forum

John Schlesinger’s Darling and Zhang Yimou’s Ju Dou (watch our exclusive trailer debut) continue in new restorations; a Sherlock Jr. shows on Sunday morning.

Museum of the Moving Image

Cat People and Onibaba play in a series on hexes, while Diary of a Lost Girl screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Paris Theater

Canyon Passage and a print of A Woman is a Woman play on Saturday and Sunday morning, respectively.

IFC Center

Jacob’s Ladder continues in a new restoration; A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Ringu, and Practical Magic play late.

Metrograph

Poetry, Touch of Evil, The Red Balloon, and Escape from Alcatraz play on 35mm; Memories of a Vietnamese Cinema and a Youssef Chahine series start while The Coming of Age, a Mary Stephen program, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, and Happy Together continue.