NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The New World shows on 35mm this Sunday.

Film Forum

AI: From Metropolis to Ex Machina begins, featuring Alien, 2001, Metropolis, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and more; The Umbrellas of Cherbourg‘s 4K restoration continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings The Thing on 35mm, The Shining, and more; Adam Elliot’s claymation work is given a retrospective.

Museum of Modern Art

A dual celebration of Marcello and Chiara Mastroianni continues, this weekend bringing films by Oliveira, Honoré and Antonioni.

Metrograph

Sunset Boulevard, The Bling Ring, Jeanne Dielman, and Stolen Kisses play on 35mm; Delphine Seyrig: Rebel Muse, Amongst Humans, Raise Ravens, Ursula x Metrograph, The Many Lives of Laura Dern, and 15 Minutes begin.

IFC Center

Crash plays daily; 2001, Blood Simple, Eraserhead, and Suspiria show late.