NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A series of “silent” movies includes films by Tati, Miguel Gomes, and Chaplin.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new 4K restoration of Sergei Parajanov’s Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Seventh Victim and The Fog play on Friday; a Godzilla series gets underway; The Indian in the Cupboard plays on 35mm Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Rio Bravo, Funny Games, Insomnia, Kung Fu Hustle, The Outfit, and The Good, the Bad, the Weird show on 35mm; My Crazy Uncle (or Aunt), Insomnia, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak begin.

Roxy Cinema

Dancer in the Dark and Scream play on 35mm, while Suspiria and Without You I’m Nothing also screen.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive retrospective of Portuguese cinema continues, while the films of Mohammad Reza Aslani screen.

IFC Center

4K restorations of The Fall and Lucio Fulci’s The Beyond play daily, as does Bennett Miller’s The Cruise; The Company of Wolves, They Live, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and The Toxic Avenger play late.

Film Forum

A restoration of Kon Ichikawa’s The Burmese Harp continues; The Great Dictator screens on Sunday.