NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

My screening series Amnesiascope partners again with Rohmer Fits for an encore presentation of Éric Rohmer shorts on Sunday.

Paris Theater

“Big & Loud!” returns with 70mm prints of Vertigo, Phantom Thread, and Boogie Nights, along with The Abyss, Close Encounters, and films by Don Hertzfeldt.

BAM

The controversial, remarkable The Spook Who Sat By the Door continues in a new restoration.

Roxy Cinema

Amalia Ulman has programmed prints of If… and The Holy Girl; “Explosive Cinema” offers First Reformed and The Battle of Algiers.

Film at Lincoln Center

As an essential restoration of Shinji Somai’s Moving continues, The Stranger and the Fog begins a run.

Museum of the Moving Image

Speed Racer and A Silent Voice have screenings.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Buñuel, Chaplin, and Cocteau screen in “Essential Cinema“; Funeral Parade of Roses shows this Friday.

Film Forum

A Spielberg retrospective begins, featuring Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Duel on 35mm; Army of Shadows continues.

Museum of Modern Art

“Paramount in the 1970s” includes Mandingo, Nashville, and Saturday Night Fever.

IFC Center

Rosemary’s Baby and a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas play daily; Caligula: The Ultimate Cut and The Conversation continue; “Defamed to Acclaimed” continues; Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Hostel and The Vanishing play late.

Metrograph

The Orphanage, Death in Venice, and Pauline at the Beach show on 35mm; a Carol Kane series, a Sandra Hüller series, In Concert, Bad Trips, Passages, Summer at Sea, and Twisted Sister continue.