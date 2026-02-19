NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Raymond Depardon retrospective begins.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings A.I. on 35mm, along with Spirited Away, All About Lily Chou-Chou, and Werckmeister Harmonies; Lucrecia Martel’s The Headless Woman plays on Saturday.

Roxy Cinema

Crash shows on 35mm; Owen Kline and Shane Fleming introduce a 16mm print of Tony Richardon’s The Loved One on Sunday.

BAM

A series on Black Cuba begins.

Museum of Modern Art

Bong Joon-ho, Park Chan-wook, and Hong Sangsoo have helped curate Seoul After Dark, which highlights lesser-known Korean cinema, with films by Bong and Lee Chang-dong also included.

Film Forum

Films by Coppola, Scorsese, King Vidor, Chaplin, Keaton, Sergio Leone, and more play in Tenement Stories; a 4K restoration of Bitter Rice continues; Little Annie Rooney shows on Sunday.

IFC Center

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie shows in its theatrical and director’s cuts; Cruising, Climax, Crouching Tiger, and The Piano Teacher play late.

Anthology Film Archives

Valentine’s Day programming continues with films by Andrzej Żuławski, Albert Brooks, Maurice Pialat, and more while an Avant-Garde Ads series continues; work by Andrew Noren screens in Essential Cinema.

Nitehawk Cinema

Blithe Spirit and a print of Snow Day play early.

Metrograph

The Reckless Moment, Memoria, Punch-Drunk Love, Alice in Wonderland, Comrades: Almost a Love Story, Distant, and Lolita play on 35mm; Henry Jaglom’s newly restored Can She Bake a Cherry Pie? begins a run, as does Politics of Time; Valentine’s Day at Metrograph, Currents of Southeast Asian Cinema, a Maggie Cheung series, the Max Ophuls retrospective, The Year Begins in Silence, and Touch Me with Your Eyes continue.