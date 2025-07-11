NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center
In the Mood for Love / In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Dogtooth plays daily; a 35mm print of Pulse, CurePink Floyd The WallEscape from New York, and Crimes of Passion show late.

Roxy Cinema
Naked Lunch screens Saturday and Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art
A retrospective of Mexican actress María Félix begins.

Anthology Film Archives
Programs of Robert Breer and James Broughton play in Essential Cinema; João Pedro Rodrigues’ O Fantasma screens on Friday.

Film Forum
The 4K restoration of Shall We Dance? continues.

Museum of the Moving Image
Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with Jerry MaguireThe Firm, Edge of Tomorrow, and Interview with the Vampire.

Paris Theater
A comedy series starts while the Technicolor retrospective continues.

Nitehawk Cinema
A 35mm print of Desperately Seeking Susan plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph
The LeopardSingles, Punch-Drunk Love, Scarface, and Key Largo play on 35mm; Rosa La Rose, Fille Publique stars alongside Chang Chen and Jafar Panahi retrospectives while Come as You AreIn ‘Scope and ColorHigh Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling continue.

