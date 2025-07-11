NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

In the Mood for Love / In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Dogtooth plays daily; a 35mm print of Pulse, Cure, Pink Floyd The Wall, Escape from New York, and Crimes of Passion show late.

Roxy Cinema

Naked Lunch screens Saturday and Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A retrospective of Mexican actress María Félix begins.

Anthology Film Archives

Programs of Robert Breer and James Broughton play in Essential Cinema; João Pedro Rodrigues’ O Fantasma screens on Friday.

Film Forum

The 4K restoration of Shall We Dance? continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with Jerry Maguire, The Firm, Edge of Tomorrow, and Interview with the Vampire.

Paris Theater

A comedy series starts while the Technicolor retrospective continues.

Nitehawk Cinema

A 35mm print of Desperately Seeking Susan plays early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

The Leopard, Singles, Punch-Drunk Love, Scarface, and Key Largo play on 35mm; Rosa La Rose, Fille Publique stars alongside Chang Chen and Jafar Panahi retrospectives while Come as You Are, In ‘Scope and Color, High Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling continue.