NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

Michael Roemer’s Dying and Pilgrim, Farewell, screen (watch our exclusive trailer debut); AI: From Metropolis to Ex Machina continues; a print of The Music Man screens on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Wandering Women features films by Barbara Loden, Sembène, Ken Loach, Masao Adachi and more.

IFC Center

Eraserhead, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Mulholland Dr., and Inland Empire all screen; the classic rock doc Dig! returns with an extended recut Seven and Jennifer’s Body show late.

Roxy Cinema

Fat City screens on 35mm this Saturday alongside the return of City Dudes; Brick plays Friday.

Museum of Modern Art

A major highlight of any filmgoing year, To Save and Project continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings The Shining, Larisa Shepitko’s The Ascent, and a 35mm print of The Gold Rush; The Witches screens on 35mm Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

House of Flying Daggers, The Grandmaster, The Master, Ashes of Time, and The Brother from Another Planet play on 35mm; Knock Knock begins while Brigitte Lin, Delphine Seyrig: Rebel Muse, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.