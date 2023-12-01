NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The films of Kijū Yoshida are now playing in a massive retrospective. Read our piece on him here.

Roxy Cinema

A five-film retrospective of Matthew Modine (read my interview here) takes place this weekend, including work by Abel Ferrara, Alan Rudolph, and the man himself.

Museum of the Moving Image

A career-spanning Todd Haynes retrospective begins, with the director present on Friday and Saturday; Robert Altman’s Popeye plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive Ennio Morricone retrospective begins, this weekend bringing Sergio Leone’s Dollars trilogy.

Anthology Film Archives

The films of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project are screening, while Joseph Cornell, Tony Conrad, and Bruce Conner programs run in Essential Cinema; a Hollis Frampton retrospective is also underway.

Film Forum

Michael Powell’s career-killing masterwork Peeping Tom plays in a long-overdue restoration, while Farewell My Concubine continues; Moonrise Kingdom plays this Sunday.

IFC Center

Halloween III, Ocean’s Twelve, Star Trek III, and Battle Royale have late showings.