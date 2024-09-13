NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
BAM
A Different Man director Aaron Schimberg has assembled an all-35mm retrospective of films that inspired his new feature, including work by Lynch, Lubitsch, Nicholas Ray, and Tsai; the 50th-anniversary restoration of The Conversation begins a run.
Museum of Modern Art
A career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective has begun, featuring the director in-person.
Anthology Film Archives
An Ingrid Caven retrospective includes films by Fassbinder and Eustache; work by Joseph Cornell, Tony Conrad, and Bruce Conner plays in “Essential Cinema.”
Film at Lincoln Center
An essential retrospective of Brazil’s L.C. Barreto Productions continues.
Roxy Cinema
Faces and A Woman Under the Influence screen.
Museum of the Moving Image
A retrospective of the Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden continues; two films by Joanna Hogg screen on Saturday; Young Frankenstein and The Warriors have standalone showings, the latter on 35mm.
Film Forum
The Searchers plays in a new restoration, while How Green Was My Valley screens on Sunday; Army of Shadows continues.
IFC Center
A new, black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat begins a run; Rosemary’s Baby and a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas play daily; The Warriors, The Goonies, Mute Witness, and a print of The Cell play late.
Metrograph
Striptease and Ugetsu show on 35mm; Wanda plays Friday and Sunday; Daniel Pommereulle and Mark Lee Ping-bing series play; Rabbit on the Moon and Under My Thumb continue.