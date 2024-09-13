NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A Different Man director Aaron Schimberg has assembled an all-35mm retrospective of films that inspired his new feature, including work by Lynch, Lubitsch, Nicholas Ray, and Tsai; the 50th-anniversary restoration of The Conversation begins a run.

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective has begun, featuring the director in-person.

Anthology Film Archives

An Ingrid Caven retrospective includes films by Fassbinder and Eustache; work by Joseph Cornell, Tony Conrad, and Bruce Conner plays in “Essential Cinema.”

Film at Lincoln Center

An essential retrospective of Brazil’s L.C. Barreto Productions continues.

Roxy Cinema

Faces and A Woman Under the Influence screen.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of the Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden continues; two films by Joanna Hogg screen on Saturday; Young Frankenstein and The Warriors have standalone showings, the latter on 35mm.

Film Forum

The Searchers plays in a new restoration, while How Green Was My Valley screens on Sunday; Army of Shadows continues.

IFC Center

A new, black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat begins a run; Rosemary’s Baby and a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas play daily; The Warriors, The Goonies, Mute Witness, and a print of The Cell play late.

Metrograph

Striptease and Ugetsu show on 35mm; Wanda plays Friday and Sunday; Daniel Pommereulle and Mark Lee Ping-bing series play; Rabbit on the Moon and Under My Thumb continue.