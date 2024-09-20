NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Olivier Assayas’ Demonlover plays on 35mm Friday and Sunday; Frederick Wiseman’s High School screens on 16mm Saturday and Sunday; A Woman Under the Influence and Faces continue.

BAM

Chantal Akerman’s Toute une nuit begins playing in a 4K restoration; the black-and-white restoration of Basquiat begins a run.

Museum of the Moving Image

A retrospective of first-person documentaries begins; Vanishing Point screens on Saturday.

Film Forum

The Devil, Probably plays in a new restoration, while Sleeping Beauty screens on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective continues.

Anthology Film Archives

A Christopher Harris retrospective begins; a Yugoslav cinema series begins.

IFC Center

The black-and-white restoration of Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat continues; Tim Burton’s Batman and a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas play daily; The Warriors, Tetsuo the Iron Man, Twister, and a print of The Cell play late.

Metrograph

Kwaidan, Viridiana, and Dodes’ka-den show on 35mm; Lisandro Alonso and Mark Lee Ping-bing series play; Rabbit on the Moon, We Want Moore, and Under My Thumb continue.