NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

In honor of Ken Kelsch, Abel Ferrara’s The Blackout and The Addiction screen on 35mm; prints of Douglas Buck’s Family Portraits: A Trilogy of America and the 2006 Sisters remake screen Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Michelangelo Antonioni’s Il Grido begins; 42 screens on Sunday.

BAM

A series of New York coming-of-age movies begins, including Crooklyn on 35mm.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new 4K restoration of Sergei Parajanov’s Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Paul Morrissey’s Flesh for Frankenstein plays in 3D on Friday; a Frank Oz series.

Metrograph

Light Sleeper and The White Ribbon show on 35mm; Around Ludlow, The World Is a Stage, and a Jeff Wall program begins; My Crazy Uncle (or Aunt) and Insomnia continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive retrospective of Portuguese cinema and the films of Mohammad Reza Aslani continue.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Fall plays daily, as does Bennett Miller’s The Cruise; The City of Lost Children, They Live, The Dead Zone, and The Toxic Avenger play late.