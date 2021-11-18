After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Film Forum

There’s a rare opportunity to see Martin Scorsese’s Hugo in 3D this Sunday, while a stacked series of road movies is underway and the miraculously rediscovered and restored Iranian film Chess of the Wind continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Seasons 8-11 of On Cinema are screening this weekend; On the Waterfront and Little Fugitive play for “Made in New York“; “See It Big: Extravaganzas!” offers films by von Sternberg, Fellini, and Wes Anderson.

Roxy Cinema

Fox and His Friends and The Last Detail have 35mm showings.

Metrograph

A series on punk cinema is underway, spearheaded by Dennis Hopper’s incredible Out of the Blue.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, The Fast and the Furious, Mulholland Dr., House, Fury Road, and The Passion of Anna have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

The rarely screened films of Jill Godmilow get a run this weekend.