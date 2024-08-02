NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Fidelio, our four-film program with Chapo Trap House’s Movie Mindset, begins this Saturday with Eyes Wide Shut on 35mm, which plays again on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

70mm prints of 2001 and Lawrence of Arabia screen.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Mexican popular cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s continues.

Film Forum

A career-spanning Jean-Pierre Melville retrospective continues, as do restorations of Les Blank’s Burden of Dreams and Seven Samurai.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by James Benning, Robert Bresson, and Jean Eustache screen in “Verbatim“; films by James Broughton play in “Essential Cinema.”

BAM

Claire Denis’ monumental No Fear, No Die and Mapantsula continue screening in new restorations.

Museum of Modern Art

“Silent Movie Week 2024” begins

IFC Center

“Defamed to Acclaimed” brings films by the Wachowskis, Elaine May, Scorsese, Verhoeven and more; The Time Masters, Amadeus, Stalker, and In the Mood for Love play daily; Fritz the Cat, Heavy Traffic, Friday the 13th, and Taxi Driver (on 35mm) play late.

Paris Theater

A retrospective of 1994 films includes 35mm showings of The Hudsucker Proxy, Natural Born Killers, Serial Mom, and more.

Metrograph

Retrospectives of James N. Kienitz Wilkins and Shinji Somai begin while 35 Shots of Rum, The Dreamers, The Loneliest Planet, Medium Cool, The Beach, The Outsiders, and Pink Flamingos show on 35mm; In the Realm of Tatsuya Fuji, Summer at Sea, Twisted Sister, and Under the Pavement continue.