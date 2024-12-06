NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

See It Big! Let It Snow brings 35mm prints of Kurosawa’s Dersu Uzala, 1994’s Little Women, and McCabe & Mrs. Miller.

Film at Lincoln Center

Mike Leigh’s Secrets & Lies shows on Saturday with an introduction from Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Film Forum

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and The Wages of Fear play in 4K restorations.

Metrograph

La Dolce Vita, Permanent Vacation, Death By Hanging, and The Art of the Steal show on 35mm and Lino Brocka’s Bona starts screening; Ed Lachman’s Report from Hollywood and Urban Ghosts begin while Absconded Art, The World Is a Stage, and Crush the Strong, Help the Weak continue.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life and a 4K restoration of Carrie plays daily; 2001, Spider Baby, Threads, and Alien show late.

Museum of Modern Art

A Robert Frank centennial continues.

Anthology Film Archives

Retrospectives of Ed Bowes and Jocelyn Saab play, while Jack Smith work shows in Essential Cinema.