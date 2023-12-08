NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

The new 4K Days of Heaven restoration is now playing (read our interview with Brooke Adams) while Michael Powell’s career-killing masterwork Peeping Tom continues and Bertrand Tavernier’s Coup de Torchon screens; Home Alone plays this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Heaven Knows What plays on 35mm; Mondo New York and The Soldier’s Tale play in new restorations; Children of Men screens this Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

The films of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project are screening, while a retrospective of Jesus onscreen includes Night of the Hunter, Buñuel’s The Milky Way, and (of course) The Passion of the Christ.

Museum of the Moving Image

A career-spanning Todd Haynes retrospective continues with Velvet Goldmine, Mildred Pierce, and early works; The Matrix plays on 35mm Friday night; Keaton’s Our Hospitality and The Philadelphia Story play Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive Ennio Morricone retrospective continues with three Sergios: Leone, Corbucci, and Sollima.

IFC Center

It’s a Wonderful Life begins a run; Return of the Jedi, Superman, Halloween III, Fritz the Cat, and Battle Royale have late showings.