NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer’s Candy Mountain begins screening in a new restoration. (Watch our exclusive trailer debut.)

Museum of the Moving Image

Monsters Inc. and What About Bob? play in a Frank Oz retrospective; Chantal Akerman’s American Stories: Food, Family and Philosophy screens on Sunday; The Texas Chain Saw Massacre shows throughout the weekend.

Metrograph

The Decameron, Fellini Satyricon, In America, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Legend of Suram Fortress, Corpse Bride, All the President’s Men, The Candidate, We Won’t Grow Old Together, Valerie and Her Week of Wonders, and Momma’s Man show on 35mm; an Azazel Jacobs series and Follow the Money: Kimberly Reed Selects begin; The Phantom of Ester Krumbachová, Rabbit on the Moon, Don’t Go in the Sewers, Society of the Spectacle, and a Yao Xiao-curated series continue.

Roxy Cinema

Gummo and Alex Cox’s Walker play on 35mm, while a Radiohead-scored Nosferatu and City Dudes screen this Saturday.

Museum of Modern Art

A massive retrospective of Portuguese cinema continues, while the films of Mohammad Reza Aslani screen.

IFC Center

A 4K restoration of The Fall plays daily, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas and Bennett Miller’s The Cruise; The Company of Wolves, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, and Hush play late.

Film Forum

Restorations of Kon Ichikawa’s The Burmese Harp and Bresson’s The Devil, Probably and Lancelot du lac continue; Ghostbusters screens on Sunday.