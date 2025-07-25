NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Tied to a new 4K release, Jim McBride’s Breathless screens on 35mm this Friday; City Dudes returns on Saturday; a print of Snake Eyes screens throughout the weekend.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning, 35mm-heavy Gene Hackman retrospective––featuring films by Clint Eastwood, William Friedkin, Francis Ford Coppola, Wes Anderson, and Nicolas Roeg––begins.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on Barbara Loden begins.

BAM

A retrospective of 2000s New York continues, including a print of Birth.

Film Forum

A number of Akira Kurosawa’s most seminal films play, while the 4K restoration of Hearts of Darkness (listen to our interview) continues.

IFC Center

In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue; Dogtooth screens daily; Pulse, Cure, Clerks, Koyaanisqatsi, Tenebrae, and Ghost in the Shell show late.

Museum of Modern Art

A retrospective of Mexican actress María Félix continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with prints of Minority Report, Collateral, and War of the Worlds; West Side Story screens on Saturday.

Paris Theater

A technicolor series continues with Vertigo on 35mm and The Red Shoes.

Nitehawk Cinema

Touch of Evil and Jetsons: The Movie play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Wind Across the Everglades, Dream of Light, Sunshine State, Bonjour Tristesse, Still Life, Heaven Knows What, and Suspiria play on 35mm; Topographies of Absence starts while Chang Chen and Jafar Panahi retrospectives, Come as You Are, In ‘Scope and Color, High Voltage, and Florida is a Feeling continue.