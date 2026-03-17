Nuri Bilge Ceylan usually takes more than a few years between films as of late, and thus we’ve been waiting to hear what might be next. The Turkish filmmaker has now unveiled his latest feature, following About Dry Grasses, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Merve Dizdar picked up the Best Actress award.

ARTE France Cinéma has now revealed that the director’s next project is Pale Sun (Yorgun Günes), which will explore the “distance that time and silence create between people, through a father-daughter relationship woven with love and weariness.”

Here’s the synopsis: “Sabri lives alone in the suburbs of Ankara. His daughter, who lives in Istanbul, invites him to spend a few days with her and her young son at her seaside vacation home. After the initial joy of their reunion, tensions arise between them, bringing long-buried resentments to the surface.”

Also backed by Memento Production (France) and NBC Film (Turkey), filming is scheduled to kick off this June and conclude in August in Turkey, with casting underway.

As we await a likely Cannes 2027 premiere, check out the director’s latest trips to Criterion and the New York Film Festival below: