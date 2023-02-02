While it’s been five long years since the latest film from Nuri Bilge Ceylan, we did get a recent re-release of his stellar breakout feature Uzak aka Distant, but 2023 looks to finally be the year of a new film from the Turkish director. Les herbes sèches aka About Dry Grasses is among our most-anticipated of the year and now ahead of a very likely Cannes debut, the first image and full synopsis have arrived.

Above, one can see the first still of the film starring Deniz Celiloğlu, Merve Dizdar, and Musab Ekici. Per the new synopsis, the film follows Samet, a young teacher, who is finishing his fourth year of compulsory service in a remote village in Anatolia, while hoping to be assigned to Istanbul. When he and his colleague Kenan are accused of harassment by two female students, he loses all hope of escaping the grim life he seems to be stuck in. But his meeting with Nuray, herself a teacher, may help him overcome his angst.

While we await more details, check out the trailer for the re-release of Distant below.