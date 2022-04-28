Following The Wild Pear Tree, Turkish master Nuri Bilge Ceylan has been working on his next feature for some time and is poised for a return to Cannes Film Festival next year. In the meantime, the opportunity to revisit one of his most acclaimed films has arrived. Distant, which premiered 20 years ago this year in Turkey followed by a stop at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival where it won both the Grand Pix and Best Actor for Muzaffer Özdemir and Mehmet Emin Toprak, is now returning to theaters.

The film––which follows a divorced photographer’s life of solitary routine beging interrupted when a distant cousin from his remote village comes to stay in his tiny Istanbul apartment, quickly outstaying his welcome––will get a re-release in select theaters across the U.S. beginning at May 20 at Film Forum. Ahead of the run, Big World Pictures has debuted a trailer.

Watch below.

Distant opens on May 20 at Film Forum and will expand. See more dates here.