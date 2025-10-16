November, Noirvember, tomato, tomahto. The Criterion Channel continue their quest to find every known subgenre with “Blackout Noir,” which places Terence Fisher’s semi-eponymous 1954 picture alongside In a Lonely Place, The Blue Gardenia, and some lesser-knowns. Not included therein are The Criminal Code and Scarface, which instead appear in an expansive Howard Hawks retrospective—don’t sleep on Barbary Coast! Meanwhile, a Trent Reznor series highlights his work on Natural Born Killers, Lost Highway, The Social Network, and Bones and All.
The month’s retrospectives get most expansive, though, with a Werner Herzog program that mimics any glance over his filmography, i.e. Klaus Kinski films we all know mingling with stuff that is far beyond one’s knowledge of the career. (A Jafar Panahi program is a little more easy to localize, while still appreciated.) Adam Piron has programmed a series of Indigenous-made non-fiction cinema, while a look at pioneering African American filmmakers concentrates between 1915 and 1946. “Family Reunions” is the one time Charles Burnett, Arnaud Desplechin, and Thomas Vinterberg will be programmed with Zach Braff; Hannah and Her Sisters is for all of us still high off Woody Allen’s Club Random appearance.
Criterion Editions have a major month—Dogfight, Cairo Station, Compensation, You Can Count on Me, Scarface, Born in Flames, Read My Lips, and The Beat That My Heart Skipped all arriving—while restorations of Pink Narcissus, The Sealed Soil, and The Black and the Green make debuts. Finally, Josh Brolin is subject of the latest Adventures in Moviegoing.
See the full lineup below and find more at the Criterion Channel:
3 Faces, Jafar Panahi, 2018*
Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Werner Herzog, 1972
Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Werner Herzog, 2009*
Bad Timing, Nancy Savoca, 1982
Ball of Fire, Howard Hawks, 1941
Ballad of the Little Soldier, Werner Herzog, 1984
Barbary Coast, Howard Hawks, 1935
The Big Sky, Howard Hawks, 1952
The Big Sleep, Howard Hawks, 1946
Birthright, Oscar Micheaux, 1938
Black Angel, Roy William Neill, 1946
The Black and the Green, St. Clair Bourne, 1983
Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974
Blackout, Terence Fisher, 1954
The Blood of Jesus, Spencer Williams, 1941
The Blue Gardenia, Fritz Lang, 1953
Body and Soul, Oscar Micheaux, 1925
Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino, 2022*
Bringing Up Baby, Howard Hawks, 1938*
The Bronze Buckaroo, Richard C. Kahn, 1939
By Right of Birth, Harry A. Gant, 1921
A Christmas Tale, Arnaud Desplechin, 2008*
Cobra Verde, Werner Herzog, 1987
Commandment Keeper Church, Beaufort South Carolina, May 1940, Zora Neale Hurston, 1940
The Criminal Code, Howard Hawks, 1931
Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947
The Dark Glow of the Mountains, Werner Herzog, 1985
The Darktown Revue, Oscar Micheaux, 1931
The Dead, John Huston, 1987
Deadline at Dawn, Harold Clurman, 1946
Dirty Gertie from Harlem U.S.A., Spencer Williams, 1946
Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet, 1975
Dogfight, Nancy Savoca, 1991
Echoes from a Somber Empire, Werner Herzog, 1990
Eleven P.M., Richard Maurice, 1928
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Werner Herzog, 1974
Even Dwarfs Started Small, Werner Herzog, 1970
The Exile, Oscar Micheaux, 1931
F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now, Fox Maxy, 2022
Faces, Displays, and Other Imaginary Things, Woodrow Hunt, 2020
Fata Morgana, Werner Herzog, 1971
Fitzcarraldo, Werner Herzog, 1982
The Flying Ace, Richard E. Norman, 1926
Framed, Richard Wallace, 1947
Garden State, Zach Braff, 2004
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953
The Girl from Chicago, Oscar Micheaux, 1932
God’s Angry Man, Werner Herzog, 1981
Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis Fuentes, 2025
The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner, Werner Herzog, 1974
Grizzly Man, Werner Herzog, 2005
Guilty Bystander, Joseph Lerner, 1950
Hannah and Her Sisters, Woody Allen, 1986
Heart of Glass, Werner Herzog, 1976
Heaven-Bound Travelers, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1935
Hell-Bound Train, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1930
Herdsmen of the Sun, Werner Herzog, 1989
His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940
Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric, 2021
Hooghan, Blackhorse Lowe, 2018
Hot Biskits, Spencer Williams, 1931
Household Saints, Nancy Savoca, 1993
How Much Wood Would a Woodchuck Chuck?, Werner Herzog, 1976
Huie’s Sermon, Werner Herzog, 1981
In a Lonely Place, Nicholas Ray, 1950
It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934
Itam Hakim, Hopiit, Victor Masayesva Jr., 1984*
The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982
Land of Silence and Darkness, Werner Herzog, 1971
Lessons of Darkness, Werner Herzog, 1992
Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Werner Herzog, 1997
Long Line of Ladies, Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, 2022
maɬni—towards the ocean, towards the shore, Sky Hopinka, 2020
The Many Miracles of Household Saints, Martina Savoca-Guay, 2024
Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007
Mercy, the Mummy Mumbled, R. G. Phillips, 1918
Miss Navajo, Billy Luther, 2007
Monologue, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 1987
More Than Ever, Emily Atef, 2022
My Best Fiend, Werner Herzog, 1999
My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done, Werner Herzog, 2009
Natural Born Killers, Oliver Stone, 1994
Navajo Talking Picture, Arlene Bowman, 1985
Nebraska, Alexander Payne, 2013
Northern Lights, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1978
Nosferatu the Vampyre, Werner Herzog, 1979
Once Upon a Time in America, Sergio Leone, 1984
One Hand Don’t Clap, Kavery Dutta Kaul, 1988
Only Angels Have Wings, Howard Hawks, 1939
Pieces of April, Peter Hedges, 2003
Pink Narcissus, James Bidgood, 1971
Pop Aye, Kirsten Tan, 2017
Prairie Fire, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1977
Rachel Getting Married, Jonathan Demme, 2008
Rat Trap, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 1982
Rebel Earth, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1980
A Reckless Rover, C. N. David, 1918
Red River, Howard Hawks, 1948
Regeneration, Richard E. Norman, 1923
Remember Last Night?, James Whale, 1935
Renata, Nancy Savoca, 1982
Rev. S. S. Jones Home Movies, Reverend Solomon Sir Jones, 1924–1928
Rio Bravo, Howard Hawks, 1959
The Savages, Tamara Jenkins, 2007
Scarface, Howard Hawks, 1932
The Scar of Shame, Frank Perugini, 1929
The Sealed Soil, Marva Nabili, 1977
Shadow Kill, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 2002
Signs of Life, Werner Herzog, 1968
The Social Network, David Fincher, 2010
Stroszek, Werner Herzog, 1977
Survivor, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1980
The Symbol of the Unconquered: A Story of the KKK, Oscar Micheaux, 1920
Taxi, Jafar Panahi, 2015
Ten Minutes to Live, Oscar Micheaux, 1932
Ten Nights in a Bar Room, Roy Calnek, 1926
This Is Not a Film, Jafar Panahi, 2011*
Tiger, Loren Waters, 2025
To Have and Have Not, Howard Hawks, 1944
Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934
Two Knights of Vaudeville, director unknown, 1915
Veiled Aristocrats, Oscar Micheaux, 1932
Verdict: Not Guilty, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1933
We Were the Scenery, Christoper Radcliff, 2025
Wheel of Time, Werner Herzog, 2003
Where the Green Ants Dream, Werner Herzog, 1984
White Shamans and Plastic Medicine Men, Terry Macy and Daniel Hart, 1996
The Wild Blue Yonder, Werner Herzog, 2005
Within Our Gates, Oscar Micheaux, 1920
Woyzeck, Werner Herzog, 1979
You Can Count on Me, Kenneth Lonergan, 2000
Zora Neale Hurston Fieldwork Footage, Zora Neale Hurston, 1928
*Available in the U.S. only