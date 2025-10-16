November, Noirvember, tomato, tomahto. The Criterion Channel continue their quest to find every known subgenre with “Blackout Noir,” which places Terence Fisher’s semi-eponymous 1954 picture alongside In a Lonely Place, The Blue Gardenia, and some lesser-knowns. Not included therein are The Criminal Code and Scarface, which instead appear in an expansive Howard Hawks retrospective—don’t sleep on Barbary Coast! Meanwhile, a Trent Reznor series highlights his work on Natural Born Killers, Lost Highway, The Social Network, and Bones and All.

The month’s retrospectives get most expansive, though, with a Werner Herzog program that mimics any glance over his filmography, i.e. Klaus Kinski films we all know mingling with stuff that is far beyond one’s knowledge of the career. (A Jafar Panahi program is a little more easy to localize, while still appreciated.) Adam Piron has programmed a series of Indigenous-made non-fiction cinema, while a look at pioneering African American filmmakers concentrates between 1915 and 1946. “Family Reunions” is the one time Charles Burnett, Arnaud Desplechin, and Thomas Vinterberg will be programmed with Zach Braff; Hannah and Her Sisters is for all of us still high off Woody Allen’s Club Random appearance.

Criterion Editions have a major month—Dogfight, Cairo Station, Compensation, You Can Count on Me, Scarface, Born in Flames, Read My Lips, and The Beat That My Heart Skipped all arriving—while restorations of Pink Narcissus, The Sealed Soil, and The Black and the Green make debuts. Finally, Josh Brolin is subject of the latest Adventures in Moviegoing.

See the full lineup below and find more at the Criterion Channel:

3 Faces, Jafar Panahi, 2018*

Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Werner Herzog, 1972

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Werner Herzog, 2009*

Bad Timing, Nancy Savoca, 1982

Ball of Fire, Howard Hawks, 1941

Ballad of the Little Soldier, Werner Herzog, 1984

Barbary Coast, Howard Hawks, 1935

The Big Sky, Howard Hawks, 1952

The Big Sleep, Howard Hawks, 1946

Birthright, Oscar Micheaux, 1938

Black Angel, Roy William Neill, 1946

The Black and the Green, St. Clair Bourne, 1983

Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974

Blackout, Terence Fisher, 1954

The Blood of Jesus, Spencer Williams, 1941

The Blue Gardenia, Fritz Lang, 1953

Body and Soul, Oscar Micheaux, 1925

Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino, 2022*

Bringing Up Baby, Howard Hawks, 1938*

The Bronze Buckaroo, Richard C. Kahn, 1939

By Right of Birth, Harry A. Gant, 1921

A Christmas Tale, Arnaud Desplechin, 2008*

Cobra Verde, Werner Herzog, 1987

Commandment Keeper Church, Beaufort South Carolina, May 1940, Zora Neale Hurston, 1940

The Criminal Code, Howard Hawks, 1931

Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947

The Dark Glow of the Mountains, Werner Herzog, 1985

The Darktown Revue, Oscar Micheaux, 1931

The Dead, John Huston, 1987

Deadline at Dawn, Harold Clurman, 1946

Dirty Gertie from Harlem U.S.A., Spencer Williams, 1946

Dog Day Afternoon, Sidney Lumet, 1975

Dogfight, Nancy Savoca, 1991

Echoes from a Somber Empire, Werner Herzog, 1990

Eleven P.M., Richard Maurice, 1928

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Werner Herzog, 1974

Even Dwarfs Started Small, Werner Herzog, 1970

The Exile, Oscar Micheaux, 1931

F1ghting Looks Different 2 Me Now, Fox Maxy, 2022

Faces, Displays, and Other Imaginary Things, Woodrow Hunt, 2020

Fata Morgana, Werner Herzog, 1971

Fitzcarraldo, Werner Herzog, 1982

The Flying Ace, Richard E. Norman, 1926

Framed, Richard Wallace, 1947

Garden State, Zach Braff, 2004

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Howard Hawks, 1953

The Girl from Chicago, Oscar Micheaux, 1932

God’s Angry Man, Werner Herzog, 1981

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis Fuentes, 2025

The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner, Werner Herzog, 1974

Grizzly Man, Werner Herzog, 2005

Guilty Bystander, Joseph Lerner, 1950

Hannah and Her Sisters, Woody Allen, 1986

Heart of Glass, Werner Herzog, 1976

Heaven-Bound Travelers, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1935

Hell-Bound Train, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1930

Herdsmen of the Sun, Werner Herzog, 1989

His Girl Friday, Howard Hawks, 1940

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Amalric, 2021

Hooghan, Blackhorse Lowe, 2018

Hot Biskits, Spencer Williams, 1931

Household Saints, Nancy Savoca, 1993

How Much Wood Would a Woodchuck Chuck?, Werner Herzog, 1976

Huie’s Sermon, Werner Herzog, 1981

In a Lonely Place, Nicholas Ray, 1950

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

Itam Hakim, Hopiit, Victor Masayesva Jr., 1984*

The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982

Land of Silence and Darkness, Werner Herzog, 1971

Lessons of Darkness, Werner Herzog, 1992

Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Werner Herzog, 1997

Long Line of Ladies, Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, 2022

maɬni—towards the ocean, towards the shore, Sky Hopinka, 2020

The Many Miracles of Household Saints, Martina Savoca-Guay, 2024

Margot at the Wedding, Noah Baumbach, 2007

Mercy, the Mummy Mumbled, R. G. Phillips, 1918

Miss Navajo, Billy Luther, 2007

Monologue, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 1987

More Than Ever, Emily Atef, 2022

My Best Fiend, Werner Herzog, 1999

My Son, My Son, What Have Ye Done, Werner Herzog, 2009

Natural Born Killers, Oliver Stone, 1994

Navajo Talking Picture, Arlene Bowman, 1985

Nebraska, Alexander Payne, 2013

Northern Lights, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1978

Nosferatu the Vampyre, Werner Herzog, 1979

Once Upon a Time in America, Sergio Leone, 1984

One Hand Don’t Clap, Kavery Dutta Kaul, 1988

Only Angels Have Wings, Howard Hawks, 1939

Pieces of April, Peter Hedges, 2003

Pink Narcissus, James Bidgood, 1971

Pop Aye, Kirsten Tan, 2017

Prairie Fire, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1977

Rachel Getting Married, Jonathan Demme, 2008

Rat Trap, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 1982

Rebel Earth, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1980

A Reckless Rover, C. N. David, 1918

Red River, Howard Hawks, 1948

Regeneration, Richard E. Norman, 1923

Remember Last Night?, James Whale, 1935

Renata, Nancy Savoca, 1982

Rev. S. S. Jones Home Movies, Reverend Solomon Sir Jones, 1924–1928

Rio Bravo, Howard Hawks, 1959

The Savages, Tamara Jenkins, 2007

Scarface, Howard Hawks, 1932

The Scar of Shame, Frank Perugini, 1929

The Sealed Soil, Marva Nabili, 1977

Shadow Kill, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 2002

Signs of Life, Werner Herzog, 1968

The Social Network, David Fincher, 2010

Stroszek, Werner Herzog, 1977

Survivor, Rob Nilsson and John Hanson, 1980

The Symbol of the Unconquered: A Story of the KKK, Oscar Micheaux, 1920

Taxi, Jafar Panahi, 2015

Ten Minutes to Live, Oscar Micheaux, 1932

Ten Nights in a Bar Room, Roy Calnek, 1926

This Is Not a Film, Jafar Panahi, 2011*

Tiger, Loren Waters, 2025

To Have and Have Not, Howard Hawks, 1944

Twentieth Century, Howard Hawks, 1934

Two Knights of Vaudeville, director unknown, 1915

Veiled Aristocrats, Oscar Micheaux, 1932

Verdict: Not Guilty, James Gist and Eloyce Gist, 1933

We Were the Scenery, Christoper Radcliff, 2025

Wheel of Time, Werner Herzog, 2003

Where the Green Ants Dream, Werner Herzog, 1984

White Shamans and Plastic Medicine Men, Terry Macy and Daniel Hart, 1996

The Wild Blue Yonder, Werner Herzog, 2005

Within Our Gates, Oscar Micheaux, 1920

Woyzeck, Werner Herzog, 1979

You Can Count on Me, Kenneth Lonergan, 2000

Zora Neale Hurston Fieldwork Footage, Zora Neale Hurston, 1928

*Available in the U.S. only